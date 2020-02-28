Former Barclays executives cleared of fraud charges

Image copyright

Three former best Barclays executives had been cleared of fraud charges related to how the financial institution raised billions from Qatar within the monetary disaster.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) had alleged the financial institution had given Qatar secret charges that helped it to live to tell the tale with no UK executive bailout in 2008.

Roger Jenkins, Tom Kalaris, and Richard Boath had been discovered now not in charge on all charges by means of the jury in underneath six hours.

Former Barclays leader govt John Varley used to be acquitted in June.

The acquittal of the 3 males is a blow to the SFO, and attracts a line underneath an formidable, seven-and-a-half 12 months investigation that resulted in the primary prison charges in Britain in opposition to senior financiers at a significant financial institution over credit score crisis-era habits.

The 3 former senior bankers had been accused by means of the SFO of committing a fraud within the midst of the disaster – charges they have got spent greater than a 12 months on trial denying.

In 2008, Barclays, like different banks, used to be operating dangerously low on money.

Roger Jenkins, Tom Kalaris and Richard Boath, all senior executives however now not best bosses of Barclays on the time, helped to prepare a £12bn funding by means of sovereign wealth price range, together with the Gulf state of Qatar.

However, the Qataris demanded greater than double the costs paid to different traders.

The SFO mentioned the financial institution made up our minds to conceal their further charges – £322m in overall – by means of hiding them in what it mentioned had been faux agreements for advisory services and products.

The defendants mentioned the agreements had been authentic and had been licensed on the best of the financial institution and signed off by means of its legal professionals.