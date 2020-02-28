Florida Man Insists He’s Been Falsely Accused of Sucking Hospital Patient’s Toes, Says He’s Not ‘That Type of Dude’

A Florida guy has introduced a protection after being allegedly stuck sucking at the ft of an aged health center affected person.

An unnamed affected person at Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida, reportedly interrupted health center employee Frantz Beldonin, 23, as he used to be sucking on her ft overdue Monday evening. Beldonin used to be arrested early the following morning and faces one depend of battery on an individual age 65 or older. Beldonin protested that he would by no means do this type of factor, insisting that the incident used to be simply an enormous false impression.

“When the security came and got me, I was like ‘what’s going on?’ and they were like ‘just come with me,'” Beldonin advised WBBH. “It makes me look crazy… or, like, creepy, and I’m not… I’m not that type of dude.”

Beldonin have been operating as a “sitter” to stay monitor of a distinct affected person in the similar room. He mentioned that the affected person who accused him misinterpreted what used to be taking place when he innocently brushed in opposition to her toe whilst seeking to get better his dropped telephone.

“I dropped my phone under the bed and as I’m trying to get my phone and she kicks,” Beldonin defined. “She’s afraid and we’re in the dark, it’s a dark room, with a dark male at the foot of her bed. I can understand.”

The sufferer introduced a distinct model of occasions to police, in step with a police document bought through the channel.

“I felt my right foot being touched,” the affected person advised police in her observation. “I thought it was a nurse checking for swelling on my feet and ankles but sometime later I felt it again. The third time this happened it felt wet between my toes. I looked up and saw that there was a man on his knees and his head bent over my foot.”

The affected person mentioned Beldonin poked his head round a dividing curtain a little while after the incident and requested, “Are we ok?” The affected person then advised a nurse what had came about, earlier than police was concerned and later arrested Beldonin.

The alleged toe sucker’s mom got here to her son’s protection in an interview with the inside track outlet. She steered that racism in opposition to her son used to be answerable for the allegation, and that he would by no means “suck an old lady’s toes.”

“No, no, no… never. That’s not my son,” his mom advised WBBH. “He would never do that, they just put him in jail and said he sucked the lady’s toes.”

Beldonin used to be launched on a $1,500 bond sooner or later after being arrested, however fears that the pending felony price may just purpose severe and lasting repercussions for him later in lifestyles.

“I know there’s other opportunities, but there won’t be if I get hit with this felony,” he advised the opening.

Newsweek reached out to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department for more information however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

A separate purported incident of unsolicited toe sucking through some other Florida guy used to be reported simplest months in the past, when a person in Bradenton, Florida advised police he have been woke up through a person who broke into his area and started sucking on his ft.

The toe-sucking house invader allegedly advised the person he used to be there to “suck toes” when wondered through his startled sufferer.

The Florida health center employee used to be allegedly stuck sucking on an aged affected person’s ft and used to be arrested on February 25, 2020.

Getty