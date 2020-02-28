Downfall: BP refinery worker sacked over Hitler parody wins job back

Image copyright

A BP refinery worker in Australia has effectively gained back his job after being sacked for parodying the corporate in a well known Hitler meme.

Scott Tracey used the preferred meme, from the 2004 movie Downfall, to painting scenes from corporate salary negotiations, posting it on a closed Facebook crew.

He later misplaced an unfair dismissal case which dominated the video was once offensive.

But an enchantment judgement on Friday discovered it was once unreasonable to mention the parody had likened BP managers to Nazis.

“Anyone with knowledge of the meme could not seriously consider that the use of the clip was to make some point involving Hitler or Nazis,” the Fair Work Commission wrote in its choice.

The meme takes Downfall’s climactic scene – wherein Hitler confronts his generals in his bunker – and replaces the subtitles with subjects of parody.

There are 1000’s of alternative examples on-line.

BP fired Mr Tracey in 2018 after deeming the video to be “highly offensive and inappropriate”, a place that was once upheld within the authentic unfair dismissal case.

But Mr Tracey argued he had no longer meant to offend someone and that the video was once supposed to be funny. He added it didn’t determine BP or someone particularly.

In siding with him, the Fair Work Commission discovered the meme were “culturally dissociat[ed]” from actual occasions.

The fee added it were used “thousands of times over a period of more than a decade for the purpose of creating, in an entirely imitative way, a satirical depiction of contemporary situations”.

“What it does do is to compare, for satirical purposes, the position BP had reached in the enterprise bargaining process as at September 2018 to the situation facing Hitler and the Nazi regime in April 1945,” it added.

Australian Workers Union spokesman Daniel Walton welcomed the verdict, pronouncing staff will have to be capable to lampoon bosses in their very own time.

“The day that right is lost would be a very bleak day for Australia,” he mentioned.

Mr Tracey’s legal professional, Kamal Farouque, advised native Nine newspapers: “He is really pleased to get his job back and is looking forward to going back to work at BP refinery.”