Dog tests positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong ‘proving pooches CAN catch and spread the killer bug’
A PET canine has examined positive to coronavirus after contracting the fatal illness from its proprietor.
The proprietor of the canine, Yvonne Chow Hau Yee, who lives in Hong Kong along with her liked Pomeranian, has additionally examined positive for COVID-19.
Yvonne took her pooch to a vet on Wednesday, the place its oral and nasal cavities had been examined for coronavirus and confirmed a susceptible positive consequence.
Officials will perform additional tests to verify whether or not the canine, which isn’t but showing any signs, has in point of fact been inflamed with the illness, or if it was once a results of environmental contamination of its mouth and nostril.
The canine has been quarantined in an animal refuge this is keeping no different animals, the Hong Kong executive stated.
The division strongly steered that pets of showed virus sufferers even be put beneath quarantine.
If showed, it might mark the first case of the virus in a puppy animal, as inflamed numbers crowned 82,000 international and despatched U.S. inventory markets to their greatest day-to-day drop in historical past.
