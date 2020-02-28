Dog tests positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong proving pooches CAN catch and spread the killer bug after all
The puppy canine of a coronavirus affected person in Hong Kong was once discovered to have a “low level” of the fatal virus.
The pooch’s oral and nasal cavities have been examined on Wednesday, with the effects appearing a “weak positive” to COVID-19.
Officials will perform additional tests to substantiate whether or not the canine, which isn’t but showing any signs, has in point of fact been inflamed with the illness, or if it was once a results of environmental contamination of its mouth and nostril.
The canine has been quarantined in an animal safe haven this is maintaining no different animals, the Hong Kong executive stated.
The division strongly steered that pets of showed virus sufferers even be put underneath quarantine.
If showed, it could mark the first case of the virus in a puppy animal, as inflamed numbers crowned 82,000 international and despatched U.S. inventory markets to their largest day-to-day drop in historical past.
