‘Daily Show’ Grills Black Voters on South Carolina Field

The ultimate time Jordan Klepper was once on The Daily Show, he was once embarrassing Trump supporters in Iowa. This time, the previous correspondent took his abilities to South Carolina to take on that state’s upcoming number one.

“South Carolina is the first place black Democratic voters will really be heard in this primary,” Klepper defined on the best of the phase. When he arrived in Charleston, the principle factor he spotted was once how just about each primary candidate was once making an attempt to tie themselves to former President Barack Obama of their ubiquitous marketing campaign advertisements.

“So it seems like a lot of white folks think standing next to a cool person gives them legitimacy,” he stated. “But is it effective?” To to find out, he introduced in his “good friend” Roy Wood Jr.

The two males got down to ask black electorate if they’d spotted the Obama-centric advertisements. For probably the most phase, they’d and weren’t inspired. As one girl put it, “You can’t ride on Obama’s coattails. That’s not how we vote.”

“South Carolina voters are not easily duped by the slick political advertising strategy of ‘my one black friend,’” Klepper stated. But he was once much more shocked to determine which candidate was once “breaking through” with black electorate.

Repeatedly, folks informed him that they particularly preferred Tom Steyer, who has been keeping onto a cast 3rd position in South Carolina polls after spending extra on advertisements than every other candidate in that state. “Who is Tom Steyer?!” Wood Jr. requested ultimately. “Who the fuck is he? I’ve never heard of him!”

Wood Jr. best looked as if it would get excited about Steyer’s message once they went to one in all his the town corridor conferences and came upon he was once the one candidate within the race who favors reparations for slavery.

“We know this election could go a lot of different ways,” he informed Steyer once they in the end met head to head. “In case it doesn’t go the way you want it to go, can I get an advance on my reparations?” When Steyer doubled over with laughter and went up for a high-five, Wood Jr. responded, “I’m not laughing, I’m for real.”

