Custody Battle With Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow’s Niece Airs Claims of Cults, Child-Stealing and Attempted Murder

The investigation into the disappearance of doomsday mother Lori Vallow’s youngsters has uncovered a sour, mudslinging custody struggle between her niece and the niece’s ex-husband—with allegations of cult club, child-stealing, and tried homicide.

The battle is being waged between Melani Pawlowski and Brandon Boudreaux, an Arizona couple who had been married with 4 youngsters till issues began to get very atypical in the summertime of 2019.

That’s when, in step with Boudreaux, his spouse started spending so much of time with Vallow, her aunt, and joined what he referred to as a doomsday cult. She demanded a divorce, blindsiding Boudreaux.

“I thought I had a happy marriage, so it was pretty overwhelming,” Boudreaux informed the Arizona Republic a couple of months in the past.

Things had been about to get extra overwhelming. On Oct. 2, Boudreaux used to be returning house when a 2018 Jeep Wrangler pulled up with a rifle with a silencer poking out of the window, he stated. A bullet got here whizzing at him and slightly ignored his head.

According to Boudreaux and prosecutors, the auto belonged to Charles Vallow, husband of Lori Vallow.

There used to be no means Charles used to be on the wheel, then again. He have been lifeless for months. In July, whilst estranged from Lori, he traveled from his house in Texas to hers in Arizona to look their followed 7-year-old son, J.J., and stepdaughter Tylee, 17.

Lori would later inform police that Charles changed into bodily and her brother, Alex Cox, shot him lifeless in self-defense—despite the fact that police are re-investigating his dying in mild of fresh anxious trends.

After the capturing, Boudreaux stated, he changed into nervous for his lifestyles and the protection of his youngsters so he filed for custody. Pawlowski moved to Idaho, the place Vallow had moved after her husband’s dying, and a pass judgement on granted Boudreaux transient custody. He informed the Republic he used to be in hiding with them in some other state.

About a month later, Vallow remarried—tying the knot with Chad Daybell, an creator who penned apocalyptic novels for a Mormon target audience. His spouse of nearly 30 years, Tammy, had died simply weeks previous and used to be buried with out an post-mortem (although her frame has since been exhumed).

Vallow’s youngsters weren’t on the wedding ceremony; in step with police, that they had vanished weeks previous and when government confirmed up at the newlyweds’ doorstep to test on Tylee and J.J.’s welfare, Lori lied about the place they had been.

That set into movement the investigation that will in the end generate headlines world wide, drawing scrutiny to the deaths of Vallow and Daybell’s earlier spouses, elevating questions concerning the destiny of Tylee and J.J., and offering new ammunition for Boudreaux in his felony tussle with Pawlowski, who had additionally since remarried.

A courtroom submitting via Boudreaux on Feb. 19, first reported via Fox 10, incorporated a bunch of unsubstantiated allegations of nefarious habits via Pawlowski: that she used to be considering a cult the place “adults and children alike have been being killed off like flies” and that she used to be concerned within the Oct. 2 capturing.

“Brandon believed Melani, his wife at the time, had a million dollars of reasons to have him killed,” the submitting alleged in connection with a lifestyles insurance plans. He claimed that Vallow’s brother, Cox, used to be the gunman; Cox has since died of unknown reasons.

In the courtroom papers, Boudreaux additionally alleged that Pawlowski is aware of the place Tylee and J.J. are and that she had ominously informed her new husband, “Sometimes children are full of light and then just like that they go dark.”

Arizona police have stated they weren’t ready to corroborate the litany of lurid accusations—and Pawlowski fired again with a barrage of her personal allegations in a observation from her legal professionals.

“Sadly, and irresponsibly, much of the media has quoted Brandon Boudreaux’s biased, vindictive, and fake accusations as truth and fact when they are his resentful, vengeful, and dishonest efforts to get full custody of Melani’s children,” lawyer Garrett Smith stated.

“Brandon Boudreaux deceptively took Melani’s children out of state and kept them unlawfully, Melani was the stable parent in her children’s lives while Brandon Boudreaux traveled for weeks and was rarely home.”

The observation went directly to stage unpleasant fees about Boudreaux’s habits and his circle of relatives, together with prison misconduct, whilst protecting Pawlowski.

The attorneys stated Pawlowski does no longer know the place Vallow’s youngsters are and informed the FBI as a lot throughout 3 sit-downs. They added she had not anything to do with the Oct. 2 capturing, which they prompt used to be an “elaborate manipulation.”

“Melani has never been associated with a cult,” some other lawyer, Robert Jarvis, added. “Melani is a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and her beliefs are consistent with the Church. Melani holds close to her belief in a loving God. She loves her children and respects life.”

In the center of all this finger-pointing, the query of the place Tylee and J.J. are stays unanswered.

Police in Rexburg, Idaho, have stated they consider the pair are in peril and that Vallow and Daybell have refused to cooperate with the investigation. An afternoon after investigators requested Vallow and Daybell concerning the youngsters, the couple left Idaho and in the end resurfaced in Hawaii.

An Idaho pass judgement on ordered Vallow to go back with the kids, however she failed to turn, and she used to be arrested on fees of baby desertion, contempt of courtroom, and selling prison habits. That remaining depend stems from an allegation that she requested a chum to lie for her and inform police that she had J.J.

Initially hung on $five million bail, Vallow has since waived extradition and will quickly go back to Idaho to stand the costs. Her legal professionals say she plans to battle the allegation and didn’t conform to the courtroom order most effective as a result of she didn’t need them to finally end up in foster care. He didn’t, then again, say the place the kids are.