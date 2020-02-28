Coronavirus LIVE: First British death CONFIRMED after Diamond Princess cruise passenger dies – latest news
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Coronavirus fears for Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe as Brit falls sick inside Iranian prison that’s been hit by the bug - February 28, 2020
- Lesbian couple kiss in front of homophobic preacher ranting at them to ‘repent sins’ at Gay Pride in New Zealand - February 28, 2020
- ‘White-hating gang’ finally face justice for ‘torturing Brit and slaughtering his sister sister-in-law’ in South Africa - February 28, 2020
A British guy has died on board the coronavirus hit Diamond Princess cruise send in Japan nowadays.
This comes simply hours after Wales showed their first case of coronavirus bringing the United Kingdom general to nineteen.
Meanwhile, EasyJet have stated it is going to be cancelling flights on account of the continuing unfold of the fatal virus.
Follow our Covid-19 are living weblog beneath to stick up to the moment with the latest news and updates.