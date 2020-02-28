Coronavirus LIVE: First British death CONFIRMED after Diamond Princess cruise passenger dies – latest news
Coronavirus LIVE: First British death CONFIRMED after Diamond Princess cruise passenger dies – latest news

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

A British guy has died on board the coronavirus hit Diamond Princess cruise send in Japan nowadays.

This comes simply hours after Wales showed their first case of coronavirus bringing the United Kingdom general to nineteen.

Meanwhile, EasyJet have stated it is going to be cancelling flights on account of the continuing unfold of the fatal virus.

Follow our Covid-19 are living weblog beneath to stick up to the moment with the latest news and updates.



