Coronavirus forces boy band BTS to cancel Map of the Soul tour dates





POPULAR boy band BTS had been pressured to cancel their ‘Map of the Soul’ tour of South Korea as a result of of the coronavirus.

The Ok-Pop megastars cancelled 4 homecoming displays set to be held in Seoul as circumstances of coronavirus in the nation soared to over 2,000.

Read our coronavirus reside weblog for all the newest information and updates

Getty – Contributor

Ok-Pop megastars BTS cancelled 4 homecoming displays set to be held in Seoul as circumstances of coronavirus in the nation soared to over 2,000[/caption]

AP:Associated Press

The cancellations come as South Korea turns into the nation with the maximum showed circumstances of coronavirus out of doors of China, with 13 now killed through the fatal virus[/caption]

Getty Images – Getty

The band had been set to carry out at the Olympic Stadium in the capital on 11, 12, 18 and 19 April however showed that the live shows would not move forward as the virus continues to unfold[/caption]

The band had been set to carry out at the Olympic Stadium in the capital on 11, 12, 18 and 19 April however showed that the live shows would not move forward as the virus continues to unfold.

The cancellations come as South Korea turns into the nation with the maximum showed circumstances of coronavirus out of doors of China, with 13 now killed through the fatal virus.

BTS are one of the the largest pop acts in the international, with over 200,000 anticipated to attend the cancelled displays.

The band’s ‘Map of the Soul’ international tour is scheduled to take them to Europe and the US in July sooner than completing in Tokyo in September.

The displays had been intended to kick off the tour in fortify of their new album, ‘Map of the Soul 7’.

And there at the moment are contemporary fears that the band would possibly cancel their London dates as the virus spreads in Europe.

BTS’ YouTube movies ceaselessly obtain billions of perspectives, and Spotify introduced previous this month that they had surpassed eight billion streams on the platform.

In a remark on Friday, their label Big Hit Entertainment mentioned that protection used to be a concern for the band and target market.

The remark learn: “The current global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has made it impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert[s] in April”

“While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests, as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff.”

They mentioned that each one tickets could be refunded.

DEADLY VIRUS

The coronavirus has inflamed 83,700 international, with 2,859 deaths attributed to the killer virus.

Coronaviruses are a big circle of relatives of viruses that may reason infections starting from the not unusual chilly to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars).

Most learn in information HOT DOG

Dog exams sure for coronavirus & quarantined ‘sparking fears pets could spread’ 'TIPPING POINT'

Another THREE UK coronavirus sufferers showed – as Wales will get first case JET BRAWL

EasyJet passengers arrested after 'violent struggle' left cabin 'coated in blood' BUG DEATH

1st British coronavirus dying as cruise passenger dies in Japan, studies declare

MUM’S HELL

'Russian Maddie McCann' horror as eight-year-old's killer leaves map to frame KEANE CHARGE

Man charged over dying of Keane Mulready-Woods, 17, whose frame used to be dismembered





The virus assaults the respiration device, inflicting pneumonia-like lung lesions.

BTS don’t seem to be the simplest band aren’t the simplest artists whose excursions are being suffering from coronavirus.

Green Day additionally showed they have got been pressured to delay their scheduled tour of Asia, which used to be intended to start in March.

AFP

Authorities in South Korea are scrambling to comprise the unfold of the virus[/caption]

Getty Images – Getty

BTS’ YouTube movies ceaselessly obtain billions of perspectives, and Spotify introduced previous this month that they had surpassed eight billion streams on the platform[/caption]

We pay on your tales! Do you have got a tale for The Sun Online information staff? Email us at pointers@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368. You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for movies too. Click right here to add yours.





Source link