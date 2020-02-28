Chuck Schumer Accuses Trump of ‘Hiding the Truth’ After Report Claims Pence Will Control Public Coronavirus Messaging

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of making an attempt to cover the fact about the new coronavirus from Americans after the White House reportedly moved to tighten messaging about the illness by means of well being officers and scientists.

One day after Trump tapped Vice President Mike Pence to steer the U.S. coronavirus reaction at a Wednesday information convention, a number of unnamed officers advised the New York Times that the White House directed executive well being officers and scientists to coordinate all public statements about the virus with Pence’s place of job.

In reaction, Schumer, a common critic of Trump, accused the president of making an attempt to cover the fact about coronavirus from Americans. “President Trump should have learned the lesson that China did: Hiding the truth makes things more dangerous. The American people need to hear the unfiltered truth from health experts,” the best Democrat tweeted this afternoon, along a hyperlink to the Times article.

Newsweek reached out to the White House for remark.

Trump introduced the previous day that Pence shall be in price of the White area Coronavirus Task Force and file without delay to him, whilst HHS Secretary Alex Azar has been tapped to be the job pressure’s chairman. “I’m going to be putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge,” he advised a room of journalists, “and he’s going to be working with the professionals, doctors and everybody else that is working. The team is brilliant.”

“The people of this country can be confident that under your leadership, we will continue to bring the full resources of the federal in coordination with our state and local partners,” the president mentioned, directing the observation to Pence, who was once scheduled to steer a gathering on the topic Thursday.

Officials focused on the White House coordination of executive coronavirus messaging asserts that the desired result isn’t to regulate what professionals are pronouncing however to verify coordination. It comes after Trump and his management have confronted public grievance in fresh weeks over the unlock of contradicting knowledge on new surrounding the virus and a time-frame for its vaccine.

A Morning Consult ballot, carried out between February 24-26 and launched Wednesday, discovered that 56 p.c of registered citizens surveyed authorized of Trump’s dealing with of the new illness, a determine down five share issues from two weeks prior.

On Thursday morning, international instances of the coronavirus, that reasons the illness COVID-19, totalled 82,446, a kind of 1,000 build up from Wednesday morning, in line with a tracker maintained by means of Johns Hopkins University. In addition, 9 new nations introduced their first instances as of late, which has larger the general quantity of nations inflamed to 47.