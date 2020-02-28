California Gov. Newsom Says ‘8,400 Plus’ Being Monitored for Coronavirus After 28 Tested Positive

California is tracking over 8,000 people for indicators of the coronavirus that reasons the illness COVID-19, in keeping with California Governor Gavin Newsom right through a press convention Thursday.

In addition, California has reported 33 coronavirus exams which might be showed sure, even if 5 of the people who examined sure are not throughout the state.

According to contemporary knowledge, the U.S. is these days reporting 60 instances of coronavirus however no deaths because of the an infection.

Newsom mentioned one of the crucial instances being monitored have been people who had returned from to the U.S. on repatriation flights from different portions of the sector.

“Over 800 people have come in on those flights but that is a small part of the overall picture,” Newsom mentioned.

“Thousands and thousands of other people have come in on more traditional flights through the state of California,” Newsom persisted. “8,400 plus are currently being monitored, with 49 local jurisdictions doing those protocols and monitoring as it relates to more traditional commercial flights which came in from points of concern and potential points of contact, particularly in Asia.”

“As of today, and I say as of today at this hour, we have 33 confirmed positive tests for the virus,” Newsom persisted. “Five individuals have subsequently moved out of state, so there are 28 people that we know in this state of California that are positive.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks right through a information convention Thursday on the California Department of Public Health in Sacramento, California.

Newsom additionally addressed the announcement on Wednesday {that a} case of group unfold coronavirus had befell in California, by which the affected person had neither traveled in a foreign country or been in touch with an inflamed particular person.

“We knew this was inevitable as it relates to the nature, the epidemiology, the nature of these viruses that that incident would occur,” Newsom mentioned, calling the case “no surprise.”

In a remark launched Wednesday, UC Davis Health mentioned the affected person used to be being handled with “airborne precautions and strict caution precautions.”

“This is not the first COVID-19 patient we have treated,” the remark persisted, “and because of the precautions we have had in place since this patient’s arrival, we believe there has been minimal potential for exposure here at UC Davis Medical Center.”

World Health Organization director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mentioned Thursday the coronavirus has the possible to grow to be a deadly disease in evolved nations.

“No country should assume it wouldn’t get cases,” Ghebreyesus mentioned, in keeping with ABC News. “This virus does not respect borders. It does not distinguish between races or ethnicities. It has no regard for a country’s GDP or level of development.”

“The point is not only to prevent cases arriving on your shores,” Ghebreyesus added, “the point is what you do when you have cases.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alexander Azar instructed the House Ways and Means Committee Thursday that Americans are nonetheless at low chance for contracting the virus. Efforts to include the outbreak within the U.S. “will look and feel to the American people more like a severe flu season in terms of the interventions and approaches you will see,” Azar mentioned.

Over 83,000 instances of coronavirus were showed international with greater than 2,800 casualties because of the virus reported, in keeping with contemporary statistic experiences.

This infographic displays the collection of coronavirus instances international as of February 27.

