California Doctor Arrested for Allegedly Seeing Patients While on Drugs Had Shotgun and Used ‘Drug Pipe’ in Office, Police Say

A California physician used to be arrested remaining week after police won a tip-off that he used to be below the affect of substances whilst seeing sufferers, government stated.

Dr. Keith Curtis, 52, used to be detained via officials from the Riverside Police Department on Febuary 20 after a narcotics unit acquired data he had used unlawful components all over his process at a neighborhood circle of relatives follow below the Raincross Medical Group, native information outlet KTLA reported.

Ohio Pastor Arrested As Part of Sex-Trafficking Probe

Read extra

Police didn’t say when the top used to be won, however showed detectives faced Curtis after he left his place of work remaining Thursday. Law enforcement famous detectives discovered 3 baggage of what they believed used to be meth and weighed about 28 grams.

During a seek of the physician’s place of work, investigators stated they came upon a “used, illegal drug pipe and a shotgun.”

An higher receiver of an AR-15-style rifle and gun ammunition used to be discovered in any other place of work utilized by Curtis, the Riverside Police Department stated in a unlock posted on-line.

In a seek later performed on the clinical skilled’s house, detectives seized further baggage of suspected methamphetamine and a number of firearms. And in {a photograph} of the guns cache, shared on social media along the suspect’s mugshot, a couple of rifles, scopes, ammunition, and firearm parts may also be noticed laid on a desk.

Riverside Police stated the physician had “admitted to using illegal narcotics while conducting his medical practice” and used to be booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center.

He used to be held on a couple of fees, together with ownership of unlawful narcotics, suspicion of being below affect of unlawful narcotics, and being a prohibited individual from proudly owning or possessing firearms because of drug habit. Curtis has since been launched on a $10,000 bond, officers stated.

An worker biography on the Raincross Medical Group web site describes the suspect as being a “third generation native of Riverside, following in the footsteps of his father.”

The team of workers profile reads, “His practice focuses on treating the whole family, from newborns to seniors. He is best known among his patients for giving them plenty of time to express their concerns, rather than rushing them through. His right hand man, Physician Assistant Chet Cartwright, has been with him for over 15 years and practices in the same style.” He is likely one of the seven indexed medical doctors.

On Facebook, below the police unlock, a couple of commenters claiming to had been former sufferers of the California physician stated that they had very sure studies below his care.

In a observation, police stated, “Anyone with additional info relating to this investigation is recommended to touch Detective Asbury at (951) 353-7215 or nasbury@riversideca.gov, or Detective Mutuku at (951) 353-7219 or jmutuku@riversideca.gov.

“Those wishing to stay nameless can e mail rpdtips@riversideca.gov.”

Drughelpline.org gives 24/7 drug and alcohol lend a hand to somebody who’s suffering with habit. If you wish to have to speak, the hotline may also be reached by means of the telephone quantity 1-844-289-0879.

Dr. Keith Curtis, 52, used to be detained via officials the day before today (Feb 20) after a narcotics unit acquired data he had used unlawful components all over his process at a neighborhood circle of relatives follow.

Riverside Police Department