British Airways owner IAG warns of coronavirus hit

British Airways owner IAG has warned that its 2020 earnings can be hit by way of the results of coronavirus.

The airline staff mentioned flight suspensions to China and cancellations on Italian routes would have an effect on what number of passengers it could lift this yr.

Due to uncertainty in regards to the affect and period of the present outbreak, it used to be no longer conceivable to mention how a lot earnings can be hit, it mentioned.

Rival EasyJet has mentioned it’s cancelling some flights because of the virus.

The funds provider mentioned that, following the greater quantity of coronavirus instances in Northern Italy, it had observed “a significant softening of demand and load factors into and out of our Northern Italian bases”.

“As a result we will be making decisions to cancel some flights, particularly those into and out of Italy, while continuing to monitor the situation and adapting our flying programme to support demand.”