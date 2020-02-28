Biogen is doubling down on Alzheimer’s with a massive gene therapy deal





You might recall that Biogen shocked the biotech global final fall when it introduced it could be reviving its left-for-dead experimental Alzheimer’s remedy aducanumab. The corporate wasn’t simply bringing the remedy again to lifestyles, it plans on filing to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for regulatory approval, hoping to put declare to the primary medication ever licensed to regard the underlying explanation for Alzheimer’s (quite than simply its signs).

That debatable resolution was once spurred by way of a new research of knowledge from aducanumab trials (extra on that right here). And we’ll to find out quickly sufficient if the gamble will paintings. But within the intervening time, Biogen is plowing ahead in a dangerous healing house many different firms have deserted after a long time of failure.

Biogen has now struck a massive gene therapy deal with Sangamo Therapeutics, sending the smaller company’s proportion hovering up to 30% in early Friday buying and selling. The collaboration will contain a collection of Sangamo’s preclinical experimental remedies within the central worried dysfunction house, together with two treatments that might use gene law to be able to take on Alzheimer’s (ST-501) and Parkinson’s illness (ST-502), respectively.

Biogen will pony up an eye-popping $350 million in in advance money for the partnership, underscoring the dimensions of its dedication to CNS remedies. And, not like aducanumab, which goals amyloid plaque within the mind (a plaque noticed in sufferers with Alzheimer’s), those new property will house in on different sorts of goals akin to tau.

“Biogen will collaborate with Sangamo on a new gene regulation therapy approach, working at the DNA level, with the potential to treat challenging neurological diseases of global significance,” mentioned Biogen R&D leader Alfred Sandrock in a observation.

