Biden Narrowly Leads Sanders by 4 Points in South Carolina Poll Released Days Before State’s Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden nonetheless holds the lead in polling knowledge launched by The Post and Courier on Thursday of Democratic electorate in South Carolina with the state number one anticipated to happen in two days. However, Biden is simplest forward of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders by 4 issues in a state which Biden’s marketing campaign was once hoping to hold.

In this newest ballot, Biden leads the pack with 28 p.c, forward of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at 24 p.c. With 16 p.c, billionaire Tom Steyer took 3rd position in the ballot, surpassing Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and previous South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Warren garnered 12 p.c of the enhance of the ones surveyed whilst Buttigieg rounded out the highest 5 with 11 p.c.

Newsweek reached out to Biden’s marketing campaign for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

While Biden’s enhance amongst African American electorate in South Carolina stays top, vacillating between 34 and 57 p.c, his marketing campaign would possibly obtain a spice up from an endorsement by South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn. As House Majority Whip, Clyburn is the highest-ranking African American member of Congress.

“I can think of no one better suited, better prepared, I can think of no one with the integrity, no one more committed to the fundamental principles that make this country what it is than my good friend,” Clyburn stated of Biden at a marketing campaign match on Wednesday.

Clyburn additionally introduced his enhance of Biden in a Wednesday tweet.

Scott Olson/Getty

“I know Joe Biden,” Clyburn wrote. “I know his character, his heart, and his record. Joe Biden has stood for the hard-working people of South Carolina. We know Joe. But more importantly, he knows us.”

“In South Carolina, we choose presidents,” Clyburn endured. “I’m calling on you to stand with @JoeBiden.”

Biden has spoken continuously of his shut ties to African Americans. During the January Democratic debate in Iowa, Biden stated, “I come out of the black community.”

“If you notice,” Biden endured, “I have more people supporting me in the black community, that have announced for because they know me. They know who I am.”

Sanders has been campaigning in South Carolina as smartly, wondering Biden’s electability in a race in opposition to President Donald Trump.

“I don’t believe that Joe can beat Trump when he voted for the war in Iraq,” Sanders stated Thursday. Sanders additionally identified that Biden voted for NAFTA and “terrible trade agreements that cost us millions of jobs.”

Biden’s deficient showings in the New Hampshire number one and Iowa caucuses will have propped the door open for Sanders who stated Thursday he may just win the African American vote in South Carolina by that specialize in the “issues.”

“You win by talking about the issues of importance to working people, to the African American community and to all communities,” Sanders stated.