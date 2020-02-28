Beanie Feldstein Joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 16 as New Intern Tess Desmond in Episode 15 Sneak Peek

There’s a recent face becoming a member of the group of workers at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital at the upcoming episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein is ready to make her Season 16 look at the ABC clinical drama collection on Thursday night time. Feldstein will play a brand new intern on the fictional Seattle sanatorium on episode 15, titled, “Snowblind.” In a sneak peek clip of the episode, the 26-year-old actress seems in scrubs and a lab coat and introduces herself as Tess Desmond to Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.)

Webber is training a Laparoscopic cholecystectomy—the technical title of a gallbladder removing—when Tess enters the room and asks why he, a clinical skilled and well-experienced surgeon, would nonetheless wish to apply after acting “a million of those.”

“I’m experienced because I practice,” Webber spoke back.

Tess is rather clearly keen on the physician and objectives to set herself aside from the brand new lackluster citizens these days operating on the sanatorium. “I just don’t get it. Those residents, they work their butts off, they go into a mountain of debt all for a chance at the greatest job on the planet, and they treat it like it’s retail,” she stated.

Tess’ observation turns out to win Webber over. It is helping that Webber already complained to Dr. Miranda Bailey (Shandra Wilson) that the brand new citizens were not Grey Sloan subject matter. So he invitations the brand new younger intern to check out her abilities. “Well, Dr. Desmond, won’t you step over here and let’s what your Laparoscopic skills are like,” Richard stated as he moved clear of the apply surgical procedure station.

Gallbladder removing might not be the one perception Webber imparts on Tess. The episode synopsis hinted at Webber taking up and coaching her at the activity whilst most of the Grey Sloan Memorial docs are caught snowed-in.

While the storm from snow will go away some staffers stranded, Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) will use the hurricane as a possibility to lend a hand the group. He’ll do that by means of volunteering to accomplish a “life-threatening task” in the center of the snowstorm, in keeping with the synopsis. His “uncharacteristic behavior” will go away docs Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) perplexed.

In some other space of the sanatorium, Bailey continues to lend a hand her newest affected person, Joey (Noah Gerry), who remains to be getting better from his operation and frightened concerning the destiny of his followed siblings. Bailey’s rising worry for the teenager and his little brother and sister might motive her to take a look at and lend a hand him in a shocking means.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC on Thursday nights at nine p.m. ET.

Viewers can song into the episode by means of are living circulation on ABC’s site and app with a cable supplier login. Those with Hulu +Live and YouTube TV too can circulation the display in real-time on the ones platforms.

(L-R) Noah Gerry and Shandra Wilson seem on “Grey’s Anatomy.” New solid member Beanie Feldstein will make her Season 16 debut on episode 15, which airs on ABC on February 27, 2020.

