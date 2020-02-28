Angus King: To Hackproof our Elections, We Need to Rebuild Voters’ Trust—And Vice Versa

While thousands and thousands of Americans excitedly watch for the approaching Super Tuesday number one contests, Iowa’s disastrous revel in with a results-reporting app has joined 2016’s Russian affect campaigns in extending a shadow over our democratic processes. In every case, applied sciences promising to enrich our democracy and expand participation in it opened the door for each malice and mistake to blemish voter consider and self belief.

The basis of our democracy is consider. Voters should consider that the establishments, the processes, and the norms that underpin our electoral gadget paintings correctly and their outcomes are produced reasonably—or that gadget may cave in. As we modernize the gear of our democracy for the virtual generation, we should additionally be sure that generation designed to enhance the velocity and accessibility of our democracy does now not on the similar time erode the basis of consider that underpins it.

In the top, even though neither Iowa’s out of place reliance on an undercooked app nor Russia’s cyber-enabled knowledge operations impacted the integrity of the poll field, they did not have to. Technology screw ups a ways clear of any votes can too simply be weaponized to harm Americans’ religion in the ones votes, making that religion a beautiful goal for our adversaries and a deadly blind spot for our errors.

Our paintings at the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission has made transparent to us simply how brittle our establishments can grow to be when a layer of technological complexity is added with out good enough safety and resilience to offer protection to it from failure. The govt has made vital growth towards figuring out and mitigating the chance from generation, led by way of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on the Department of Homeland Security, however such chance stays an pressing worry throughout govt and society.

This must now not prevent us from at all times striving to make our elections extra inclusive, available, and responsive to the general public. But far and wide our electoral gadget intersects with a pc gadget, we should ask why that intersection is essential and the way it may be easiest secured.

Our Cyberspace Solarium Commission discovered that a very powerful software in securing our elections is painfully glaring: paper. With a paper-based spine, our election gadget can be higher secured in opposition to cyberattacks, resilient to technological screw ups, and in control of voter verification and post-election audits. State and native governments must completely make use of poll marking machines that make balloting more straightforward and extra available—however provided that additionally they retain this paper-based spine. After an preliminary rush to digital balloting machines national, election officers are knowing considered one of our oldest applied sciences stays essentially the most safe. Unfortunately a part dozen states nonetheless use balloting machines and not using a paper path—a virtual crisis ready to occur.

To in point of fact safe our elections, our Commission is urging policymakers to center of attention their consideration a ways previous than election day and assume extra holistically about our electoral gadget. Voter rolls and databases should be secured, enough provisional ballots should be to be had, resilient procedures should be followed, election officers should be correctly skilled, and marketing campaign easiest practices should be extensively deployed. Too many states had been gradual to take those steps or lack the capability to accomplish that. Unfortunately, the government’s easiest software for making sure states are a hit in doing so—the Election Assistance Commission (EAC)—is in pressing want of rejuvenation and reform. With extra dependable investment, good enough workforce, and tech-savvy management, the EAC can also be the spouse states want to safe their elections in opposition to twenty-first century threats.

The maximum vital spouse in making sure our democracy’s safety, alternatively, is us: the electorate. We should grow to be higher at inoculating ourselves in opposition to threats to our consider in a single any other — whether or not the ones threats are errors or malice. We can’t be so keen to think each and every prolong in election outcomes is a conspiracy. Our litmus-test for fact can’t be if it is mentioned by way of any person we love, or one thing to which we agree. Rather, we should “trust, but verify.” Civics schooling, virtual literacy systems, and public consciousness projects can make sure that Americans of all walks of lifestyles have the gear they want to root out disinformation whilst bolstering consider in our shared values.

Maintaining the consider and self belief of electorate should be the focal point of all our efforts. While we all know election day will at all times come round once more quickly, our consider in what that day represents can be a lot more difficult to to find as soon as it is long gone.

Angus King is a U.S. Senator from Maine and Co-Chair of the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission. Suzanne Spaulding is Senior Adviser for Homeland Security on the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a member of the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

