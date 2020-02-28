AEW Cody & Brandi Rhodes React To Their New Action Figures at Toy Fair 2020

Jazwares and Wicked Cool Toys got here in combination just like the “Mega Powers”‘ and drop kicked attendees of the New York Toy Fair 2020. Action figures are on easy methods to constitute All Elite Wrestling, which continues to be in its first 12 months of tv manufacturing. As a brand new and aggressive wrestling emblem, it’s a must to have a line of toys available on the market. Wrestling and motion figures have long past hand-in-hand for greater than 30 years now. For many wrestlers, having one looks like a proper of passage and simplest serves to cement their legacy and emblem. It we could fanatics know which skill will likely be round for a very long time to come back.

Newsweek had the chance to talk with Executive VP Cody Rhodes and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes from All Elite Wrestling to speak about the significance of getting toys come to the marketplace this summer season.

AEW Executive VP Cody Rhodes admires the result of his new motion figures from Wicked Cool Toys, a Jazwares Company.

Rocco Marrongelli/Newsweek

The pair feels the entire toy-production procedure got here in combination at a reputedly speedy tempo. “I say it happened fast, but it’s so funny, because it’s a wrestler company by wrestlers, so it has this kind of wild-west appeal. But it’s actually a super-disciplined company,” says Cody. “We have a rule, to let talented people be talented,” Cody assures. AEW’s Chief Merchandising Officer, Dana Massey did a large number of paintings along Jazware’s Executive Vice President, Jeremy Padawer to get the task accomplished with out appearing off a lot to the crew. Wrestlers by no means noticed any mock-u.s.for approval previous to seeing their figures for the primary time. “She basically surprised us with the work itself,” recollects Cody. In regard to seeing the completed product, Cody says, “I’m glad I saw it for the first time when they surprised me on the commercial the other night, because they did a great job letting talented people be talented, which is the mission statement of AEW.”

“It comes together so quickly because we have the right partners,” says Brandi. “Wicked Cool Toys and Jazwares have been on it, and you can tell they’re very passionate about the details, and they’re passionate about us liking everything.” There was once a large number of pastime from more than a few corporations short of to do industry. So conversations began briefly to supply an motion determine line. “I’m shocked at how quickly it has become a real thing, as in summer 2020, people can have these in their hands,” says Brandi with an air of pleasure.

The AEW crew has spent the closing 12 months proving its fan base is actual, and the knowledge backs it up. To the minds in the back of it, social media acts as a first-rate instance of the power of the motion they have led. “There’s support from the fans that they will tune in to an alternative product,” states Cody. So now there may also be enhance for an alternate toy line too.

All Elite Wrestling motion figures on show at the New York Toy Fair 2020.

Rocco Marrongelli/Newsweek

This revel in has been particularly thrilling for Brandi, who is getting her personal motion determine for the primary time. “The first wave ever of AEW action figures are here, and I am lucky enough to be in the first wave,” says Brandi. “First time I have ever had a figure, first time I’ve seen myself immortalized.” For skill, it may be an emotional revel in to look your self in miniature shape for the primary time. Brandi’s style surpassed her expectancies. “I’m so excited, so I cried,” laughs Brandi.

Cody has had a couple of figures of himself created during his profession, on the other hand it is been about 4 years since his closing plastic incarnation, a glow-in-the-dark, alien-headed determine that shall now not be discussed. “I’ve had different wrestling figures, and I don’t mean to be disparaging to those wrestling figures, but looking at our line, it’s an evolution on the line. And it’s bringing the bar up, so it’s bringing wrestling up,” says Cody. “If I can do anything in wrestling, it’s to keep in the pop-culture eye. And it’s been so fun and such a ride. To be here is really special.”

With a chain two of figures already on show at the New York Toy Fair, there may be nonetheless a large number of chances for wrestlers to make some debuts within the line. Brandi would like to look fellow feminine first-timers like Nyla Rose and Awesome Kong make an look, however each she and Cody agree the following must-have motion determine within the collection must be their canine, Pharaoh. “We really, really, really need to see Pharoah in the line,” begs Brandi. “He’s done so much great work in AEW, and he’s considered one of the biggest stars in AEW and he’s, ya know, a husky.”

The long term appears vibrant for the wrestlers of AEW, and it sort of feels that is only the start for the brand new emblem proceeding to carve out its area of interest out there. “There are a lot of possibilities here,” says Brandi because the pair ponders the long run. “When I leave here today, it’s another really cool moment. But it feels good that we get to keep doing this, and it’s great for kids and collectors,” says Cody.

Look for those AEW motion figures completely in Walmart retail outlets this August. Which determine will you be racing to shop for earlier than they promote out? Let us know within the feedback segment under.