A dog in Hong Kong has tested ‘weak positive’ for coronavirus





The puppy dog of a coronavirus affected person in Hong Kong has been discovered to have a “low level” of the virus, the Hong Kong executive stated early Friday.

The dog tested “weak positive” for the coronavirus, the town’s agricultural and fisheries division stated in a commentary, with out giving additional main points. Officials will perform additional checks to verify whether or not the dog has actually been inflamed with the illness, or if it was once a results of environmental contamination of its mouth and nostril.

Much remains to be now not recognized in regards to the virus this is spreading all over the world after rising in central China overdue closing yr. It is believed to have transferred to people from bats and has been proven to unfold in quite a lot of techniques, however the Hong Kong agricultural division stated it doesn’t have proof that puppy animals will also be inflamed, or be a supply of an infection to folks.

If showed, the dog will be the first case of a puppy catching the coronavirus amid a world outbreak that’s now inflamed greater than 82,000 folks and claimed greater than 2,800 lives.

The dog is being quarantined at an animal facility, the Hong Kong executive stated. The division strongly instructed that pets of showed virus sufferers even be put beneath quarantine.

