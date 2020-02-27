Wolves fans clash with Barcelona cops leaving supporter knocked out ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol





SHOCKING video presentations a British soccer fan subconscious on the street as Wolves supporters clashed with rebellion cops in Barcelona remaining night time.

Officers with raised shields stepped over the injured guy as they coated up towards traveling fans an unpleasant war of words.

Twitter/@_theWolfpack

Wolverhampton Wanderers fan teams claimed police attacked them “for no reason” ahead of this night’s Europa League tie towards Espanyol.

In movies posted on-line, town police with rebellion shields can been noticed marching in ranks in opposition to a bunch of chanting Brits as glass from a bar is heard crashing to the ground.

One clip – it appears filmed in an arcade off the well-known Las Ramblas street – seems to turn the moments simply after one fan was once knocked subconscious.

Another Wolves supporter runs as much as the road of officials, shouting and gesticulating with his fingers prior to making an obscene gesture.

The cops retreat additional up the alley and a bunch of fans step ahead to test at the injured guy.

Reports on-line mentioned he spent the night time in sanatorium however his situation was once no longer identified.

Another image circulated on-line it appears presentations a person with blood streaming down his face.

Wolves fans blamed police and mentioned they’d been peacefully playing town bars prior to the skirmishes, experiences the Birmingham Mail.

One instructed the paper: “They simply attacked fans for no reason why.“Police sought after to impress bother – it was once needless and general aggression for no reason why.

“One lad finishing his night time in sanatorium.”

Another supporter added: “Police closed down the sq. and cornered the entire fans in.

“Luckily we had just moved on from the square. Great atmosphere and no trouble at all until they arrived.”

It comes after Wolves fans had been attacked through Standard Liege supporters in Porto on remaining Europa League travel in November.

They ran into additional bother on the Municipal Stadium in Braga.

Wolves complained to UEFA over the remedy of their supporters in Braga. Club officers might be taking notes in Barcelona.

Around 2,000 fans have tickets for this night’s fit, which kicks kicks off at 5.55pm.













