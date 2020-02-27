With AEW ‘Revolution,’ WWE Rival May Have Its Own ‘WrestleMania,’ Says Cody Rhodes

Expectations are prime this Saturday for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the upstart wrestling league that has disrupted tv cable schedules since October, because it gifts its subsequent pay-per-view match, Revolution.

To listen Cody Rhodes, certainly one of AEW’s govt vice presidents and featured wrestlers, inform it, Saturday’s card might be the fledgling corporate’s solution to WWE’s WrestleMania, the yearly Super Bowl-like wrestling match that pulls just about 100,000 fanatics from internationally each and every 12 months.

In a telephone interview with Newsweek final December, Rhodes, 34, expressed hope that Revolution, happening on the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, will probably be AEW’s calling-card match.

“A lot of people ask us, ‘What’s your WrestleMania? What’s your big event?’ We’ve never designated one event as the big event out of our four pay-per-views,” mentioned Rhodes. “But just kind of going with what my gut is feeling and seeing the marketing element, the thematic element, the staging element, I think Revolution may end up being the big one.”

Rhodes was once cautious so as to add a caveat.

“If I’m wrong,” he mentioned, “that means one of the others is the big one, so it’s OK. But I have just such a good feeling about February 29th.”

Rhodes will probably be in motion on the match going through friend-turned nemesis MJF. Their contention has been simmering on TNT’s Dynamite program since past due final 12 months.

AEW Dynamite Extended Through 2023

Read extra

Rhodes has triumph over a lot of stumbling blocks to get his palms on MJF, together with taking 10 lashes to the again on reside tv and defeating MJF’s heavy, Wardlow, in a metal cage fit.

Headlining AEW’s first pay-per-view match of the 12 months is AEW World Champion Chris Jericho protecting the coveted identify towards Jon Moxley, previously Dean Ambrose in WWE.

Rhodes’ fellow govt vice presidents and big name performers, The Young Bucks—Nick and Matt Jackson—and Kenny Omega will even combat at the card. The Bucks will problem Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Nyla Rose, the primary transgender lady to win a big skilled wrestling championship, will shield her AEW Women’s World Championship for the primary time towards Kris Statlander.

All Elite Wrestling was once co-founded through billionaire Jacksonville Jaguars founder Shahid Khan and his son Tony final 12 months. Tony Khan serves as the corporate’s CEO and president.

AEW’s Dynamite program on TNT has constantly crushed WWE’s NXT on the US Network since each techniques started going head-to-head Wednesday nights final fall. Last month, TNT mentioned the display is averaging 1.2 million audience and 654,000 audience within the grownup elderly 18-49 demographic each and every week in Live +7 scores.

TNT’s father or mother corporate WarnerMedia has been so inspired with AEW’s enlargement in this type of quick area of time that final month it renewed Dynamite via 2023 and ordered a 2d display straight-to-series.

AEW’s Revolution airs Saturday, February 29, at 7 p.m. ET on pay-per-view, B/R Live and FITE TV.

Cody Rhodes.

Turner Entertainment Networks, Inc.