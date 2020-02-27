Why Are People Protesting Roman Polanksi Again?

Director Roman Polanski will skip the French movie awards rite, the Cesars, after girls’s rights teams referred to as for a boycott of the awards, mentioning more than one sexual abuse allegations in opposition to him.

Polanski’s movie An Officer and a Spy used to be nominated for 12 awards on the rite together with Best Film and Best Director. The movie’s nomination opened a floodgate of protesters in opposition to the director’s inclusion within the rite.

Besides calling for a boycott, the activists additionally coated the venue and awards headquarters with banners protesting the director and graffiti, consistent with The Associated Press. The Cesars’ management resigned after looking to make a decision relating to Polanski’s inclusion within the rite. “To honor the men and women who made cinema happen in 2019, to find calm and ensure that the festival of film remains just that, a festival, the board … has decided to resign unanimously,” the academy stated in a remark to the Associated Press.

In a remark to French information group AFP, Polanski spoke about his causes for skipping the rite. “We know ahead of time how this evening will play out. Activists are already threatening me with a public lynching,” he stated in a remark. “Some are announcing demonstrations in front of the Salle Pleyel. Others plan to make it a platform for fighting against decried governance. This promises to look more like a symposium than a cinema party supposed to reward its greatest talents.” Polanski additionally stated that he is averting the rite for his spouse and youngsters’s protection.

Representatives for the rite didn’t right away reply to Newsweek’s request for remark. Majorelle PR, Polanski’s publicist, declined to touch upon Polanski’s resolution to not attend.

Director Roman Polanski attends “J’Accuse” (“An Officer and a Spy”) Premiere at Cinema UGC Normandie on November 12, 2019 in Paris, France. The movie is nominated for 12 Cesar Awards in France, which sparked protests from girls’s rights teams.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty

In the wake of the #MeToo motion, the protest surrounding Polanski’s nomination is unsurprising. In 1977, Polanski used to be charged on 5 counts of drugging and raping 13-year-old Samantha Geimer. Polanski finished a court-ordered psychiatric analysis, however left for France in 1978 after studying that he would most probably be imprisoned and deported. Despite many requests to brush aside them, the costs in opposition to Polanski stay, as he plead in charge to illegal intercourse with a minor (as a plea deal) and failed to seem for his arraignment. Polanski used to be detained in Zurich, Switzerland in the case of the U.S. arrest, however a Swiss court docket denied the U.S.’s request to extradite the director in July 2010.

Polanski has been accused of sexual abuse via 4 different girls since 2010. In 2010 actress Charlotte Lewis stated that the director “forced himself” on her all the way through an audition in Paris in 1983.

In 2017, Swiss police investigated accusations made via former actress Renate Langer, who publicly accused Polanski of raping her when she used to be 15. The New York Times reported that because of the statute of boundaries expiring, the investigation ended.

In November 2019, French actress Valentine Monnier informed Le Parisien that the director “violently raped” her in 1975 when she used to be 18. Monnier stated she used to be pressured to talk out with the discharge of An Officer and a Spy, in spite of the alleged attack going down over 20 years in the past, out of doors of France’s statute of boundaries.