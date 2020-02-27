Who Is the Man Following Sydney and What He Means for Season 2

The finishing of I Am Not Okay With This provides two of the display’s greatest surprises, with a in actuality unexpected second of violence adopted through a significant set-up for Season 2 of the Netflix display—by the use of a Homecoming dance soundtracked through ’80s pop hits.

At the get started of I Am Not Okay With This Episode 7, titled “Deepest, Darkest Secret, issues are reasonably commonplace—or, no less than, Sydney (performed through Sophia Lillis) is pretending they’re after the occasions of the closing episode, the place her diary used to be stolen and she realized from her mother that her dad will have killed himself because of being not able to take care of the identical darkish powers she is now coping with.

After a pancake breakfast along with her brother, Dina (Sofia Bryant) asks her to visit homecoming. We then get our first trace that Brad (Richard Ellis) has one thing deliberate for the dance, when he tells a chum it is going to be “f**king mindblowing.”

At the dance, which has a soundtrack of ’80s classics from Aztec Camera, Roxy Music and Roxette, Sydney and Dina additionally see Stanley (Wyatt Oleff), wearing a usually snappy go well with. Of path, Stan wastes no time in inquiring for Bloodwitch from the DJ. Syd and Stanley make up and he tells her that he in point of fact likes her—although she friendzones him lovely rapid.

“I Am Not Okay With This” ends with Sydney assembly the shadowy determine who has been following her

Netflix

The DJ, alternatively, sticks with “It Must Have Been Love” and Dina and Syd dance, however Brad crashes the degree to make a speech. Turns out he’s the person who stole Syd’s diary, and he tells everybody that Syd is in love with Dina.

Syd confronts Brad, and in her anger she unintentionally unleashes a Carrie-meets-Scanners wave at fury on him which reasons his head to blow up—a gory trade from the authentic comedian guide, the place he dies of an aneurysm.

Terrified and coated in Brad’s blood, Syd flees the dance and heads for the watchtower. There, she meets the mysterious shadowy determine who has been following her all through the season. “Who are you…should I be afraid,” she asks him, to which he replies, “they should be afraid…let’s begin.”

Who this determine is, alternatively, isn’t printed, and we by no means see his face. One chance is that he may well be her dad, who has returned from dying in her time of want, although the incontrovertible fact that she first of all does now not acknowledge him may recommend it’s any individual new to her.

Other theories recommend he generally is a new mentor, able to coach her to make use of her powers for just right after her twist of fate with Brad. Alternatively, he generally is a supervilliain seeking to teach her in the darkish facet, which units up a Season 2 the place Syd is torn between her present just right mentor Stan and this new mysterious determine.

According to an interview between I Am Not Okay With This author Jonathan Entwistle and Decider, the finishing used to be left intentionally ambiguous. He stated: “The questions I want people to ask are who has come to town? Is it going to be the mentor ‘Professor X’ or is it going to be the Sith Lord come to take Syd to the Dark Side?”

This interview additionally incorporates two giant hints for the plot of Season 2: That Syd and Stan are going to peer their friendship examined and that the global of the collection might increase out of doors of the small the town it’s been set in to this point.

Speaking of the latter, Entwistle teased: “So I’d like it to immediately off the bat to be a hint that whoa there’s a bigger world out there than just one girl with crazy powers,” whilst he hunted about the former plotline: “Stan has no powers, so if somebody with cool powers steps in and starts saying things to Sydney then that’s going to then kind of hurt his ego a little bit.”

I Am Not Okay With This Season 2 has now not been showed but, however with the display lately sitting at quantity 2 of the Netflix U.S. collection charts, we might get to determine who this shadowy determine may be very quickly.

I Am Not Okay With This is streaming now on Netflix.