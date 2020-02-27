Who is Isauro Aguirre and Where is He Now?

One of essentially the most worrying Netflix true crime presentations, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, chronicles the months of torture and systemic screw ups of social care resulting in the dying of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez on May 24, 2013. Much of this torture, which incorporated the boy being shot by way of a BB gun, getting locked in a cabinet, and being compelled to consume cat feces, used to be perpetrated by way of Isauro Aguirre, the boyfriend of Gabriel Fernandez’s mom Pearl Fernandez.

As printed within the documentary, Aguirre and Pearl Fernandez met kind of two years earlier than Gabriel Fernandez’s dying. Around that point, he labored as a motive force and at a retirement house.

Coworker personality testimony about Aguirre paints an excessively other image than the only we get after studying of the barbaric approach he handled Gabriel Fernandez. According to Oxygen.com, his former boss Susan Weisbarth used to be a witness for him in his trial, and stated, “The residents always wanted him to take care of them. I mean, he was like a teddy bear, the residents adored him… So did the staff.”

In October 2012, he began a brand new task as a safety guard and round the similar time Pearl Fernandez were given custody of her son, which means he got here to reside with Pearl and her two different youngsters, Virginia and Ezequiel.

Isauro Aguirre used to be charged with the homicide of Gabriel Fernandez, as noticed in “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez”

Netflix

In a work for The Atlantic, Journalist Garrett Therolf’s (who seems in The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez) wrote indicators of Aguirre and Pearl Rodriguez’s abuses have been transparent from early on. Therolf quotes one in all his academics, who he requested, “Is it normal for your mom to hit you with the part of the belt that has that metal thing on the end?”

By November, Aguirre used to be turning as much as faculty with cuts, bruises and chunks of hair lacking, and his accidents simplest were given worse because the months went on. KTLA5, reporting from the trial of Aguirre, famous prosecutors stated that he hated Gabriel Fernandez as a result of he idea the kid used to be homosexual.

One of the techniques Gabriel Fernandez can be punished for effeminacy used to be for his guardians to pressure him to head out of doors in feminine clothes, in keeping with The AV Times. The article quotes Claudia Segoviano, a neighbor from around the stairwell to Aguirre and Fernandez’s condo, who stated: “He was sad, you could tell, like nobody likes to be dressed as the opposite sex… I asked my brother, ‘what happened to him?’ and my little brother said that was a form of punishment.”

Aguirre and Pearl Fernandez’s abuse and torture of the boy got here to a head on May 22, 2013, when the kid stopped respiring after he used to be attacked with a BB gun, pepper spray, coat hangers, and a wood baseball bat, in keeping with The Atlantic. Gabriel Fernandez used to be declared mind lifeless and used to be taken off existence make stronger on May 24, 2013.

On May 23, earlier than Gabriel Fernandez died, Aguirre used to be arrested for tried homicide, whilst Pearl Fernandez used to be arrested for prison kid endangerment and kid abuse. However, when he died, Aguirre discovered himself on the heart of a homicide trial.

At that trial, which came about in overdue 2017, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami known as Aguirre “pure evil” and argued he deserved to be completed for his crimes—although he famous that this sentence, “doesn’t even compare to what he did to Gabriel.”

After the jury deliberated from Monday, December 11, 2017, to Wednesday, December 13, after pronouncing at the Tuesday they have been deadlocked, they sooner or later really useful the dying penalty for Aguirre after convicting him of first-degree homicide with the particular circumstance of intentional homicide by way of torture.

As of February 2020, Aguirre is recently on dying row in California’s San Quentin jail.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez is streaming now on Netflix.