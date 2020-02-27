What’s Coming to Hulu in March 2020? Full List of Releases

The month of February has flown by way of, and it is going to quickly be time to set the clocks ahead as we velocity in the course of the ultimate weeks of iciness.

The ideas of longer, sunnier days might make you nervous to get out of doors, however do not stow away the heavy blankets simply but: Hulu’s giving subscribers an entire checklist of causes to keep comfy and heat indoors.

The community will unlock dozens of new motion pictures and TV displays all through the month of March. Along with award-winning titles like Good Will Hunting and the family-friendly favourite Free Willy, the streaming large will moreover premiere a couple of new authentic titles–including the mini-series adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere, starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

(L-R) Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon seem in “Little Fires Everywhere.” The Hulu restricted sequence releases on March 18, 2020.

Erin Simkin

With such a lot of choices to choose between, you can also take advantage of of your time at the sofa sooner than the spring climate lures you out of the home.

Check out the overall checklist of motion pictures and TV displays coming to Hulu in March under.

Asterisks point out a Hulu authentic identify.

March 1

OK Ok.O, Let’s Be Heroes!, Season 3

50/50

Abduction

Blue City

Cantinflas

Charlotte’s Web

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Deck the Halls

Destiny Turn at the Radio

Eyes of an Angel

Foxfire

Free Willy

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Friends With Kids

Furry Vengeance

Good Morning, Killer

Good Will Hunting

Hide

Hornet’s Nest

Innocent

The Interview

Lady in a Cage

Leap Year

Major League II

Man on a Ledge

Natural Born Killers

Night of the Living Dead

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

Richard the Lionheart

Ricochet

Righteous Kill

Silent Tongue

Silent Witness

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Swingers

Tenderness

The Cooler

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Skull

Up in the Air

Wayne’s World

Kinsey

Notes on a Scandal

Waiting to Exhale

March 3

Breeders, Series premiere on FX

Real Housewives of New York City, Season 11

March 4

The Men Who Stare at Goats

March 5

*Devs

Dave, Series premiere on FX

March 6

*Hillary

*Into The Dark: Crawlers

Cake, Season 2 premiere on FX

Better Things, Season Four premiere on FX

Knives and Skin

March 7

The Most Dangerous Animal of All, Docuseries Premiere on FX

March 9

Monos

March 11

Fire Force, Season 1

March 13

Love Island: Australia, Season 2

March 14

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Season 17

March 15

4 Lovers

Always Shine

Hello I Must Be Going

March 17

Attack on Titan, Season 3B

March 18

*Little Fires Everywhere

March 19

Motherland, Season Three premiere on Freeform

Pet Sematary

March 20

Big Time Adolescence

Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 4

March 23

After School Dice Club, Season 1

Kemonomichi, Season 1

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

March 26

Brown Girl Begins

March 27

Baghdad Central, Season 1

Fairy Gone, Season 1

March 28

Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth, Season 1

March 29

Archer, Season 10

March 30

IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020, Special on FOX

Santee

March 31

Hoshiai no Sora, Season 1

Pawparazzi

These titles are to be had with the Starz top class add-on:

March 1

American Heist

Anger Management

Chaos Theory

Colors

High Noon

Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Into the Grizzly Maze

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III

Rent

Secretary

The Fly

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Part 2

Uptown Girls

Wet Hot American Summer

March 2

Conan the Barbarian

Conan the Destroyer

Money Train

March 6

The Butterfly

The Cold Light of Day

March 13

A Simple Plan

Beirut

Daddy Day Care

Primal Fear

The Jackal

The Spirit

Wayne’s World

Young Frankenstein

March 16

Coraline

Land of the Lost

March 23

Still Waiting…

Waiting

March 27

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

March 31

21 Jump Street

Imperium

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

These titles are to be had with the HBO top class add-on:

March 15

Westworld, Season Three premiere (3/15)

March 16

The Plot Against America, Series premiere

These titles are to be had with the Showtime top class add-on:

March 15

Black Monday, Season 2 premiere