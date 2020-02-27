Wednesday Jackpot is $70 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 02/26/20 is $70 million. The Wednesday night time drawing shall be in a while after 11 p.m.

This web page can also be bookmarked and refreshed to look if you happen to hang the successful numbers. Tonight’s 02/26/20 Powerball jackpot is estimated at $70 million, with a money possibility of $50.7 million. The jackpot may just build up if gross sales additional lottery projections, in line with officers.

The successful numbers on Saturday (02/22/20) for the $60 million Powerball jackpot have been: 25-37-39-61-62 with a Powerball of 11. The Power Play used to be 3x.

There used to be no grand prize winner on Saturday, however there have been two tickets offered—one each and every in Connecticut and Wisconsin—that matched all 5 white balls—lacking out at the pink Powerball—for the second one prize of $1 million. Had the Power Play been bought for an additional $1, then that price tag would have a worth of $2 million.

The final grand prize received used to be $70 million within the 02/12/20 drawing with a price tag bought in Michigan.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets offered in Texas all through January 2020. Neither of the tickets have been winners, and the jackpot saved hovering for each and every sport within the new yr.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The earlier grand prize winner prior to that used to be on 01/29/20. That price tag used to be offered at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money possibility of $274.6 million. That 7-Eleven retailer will obtain $100,000 for promoting the successful price tag.

The final grand prize successful price tag prior to that used to be offered in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 instances prior to the Bonita Springs price tag used to be bought on January 29, 2020.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, irrespective of the jackpot dimension—in line with Powerball’s web site.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each Wednesday and Saturday, and one in every of America’s two greatest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can test the numbers for this night, or any previous successful numbers, at the authentic Powerball web site.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $40 million after a jackpot is received, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 way to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions web site for more info, or to test any attainable previous numbers.

There are 9 techniques to win cash all through the Powerball. Just getting the powerball and not using a different numbers will pay out $4, and much more if the ability play is purchased for an additional buck. The identical payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for 2 proper numbers with the powerball, or 3 proper numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the pink powerball is no longer proper, then the payout is $1 million, with an excellent upper payout if the ability play is selected.

Wednesday night time we will be able to put up the Powerball 02/26/20 drawing payouts and inform if there used to be a winner and the place that winner got here from, if that is so.

Here are the all time best Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets offered in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price tag offered in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price tag offered in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two successful tickets have been drawn, one offered in Iowa and one offered in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price tag offered in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two successful tickets have been drawn, one offered in Missouri and one offered in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets offered in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico