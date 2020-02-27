Vogue fashion, 21, whose mysterious half-naked 4am balcony fall shattered bones all over her body finally takes first step





A VOGUE fashion who miraculously survived after falling from a 3rd surface window has taken her first steps six weeks after the “accident”.

Ksenia Puntus, 21, used to be discovered by means of a side road cleaner in Moscow “groaning” and lined in blood on January 11, as she lay half-naked in – 2C temperatures.

The stunner, who has seemed in Russian Vogue and Tatler magazines, suffered head and chest accidents in addition to damaged ribs, legs and pelvis.

Now, six weeks after present process more than one surgical procedures and an in depth duration in in depth care, Ms Puntus has posted a photograph status in sanatorium, pronouncing: “All the difficulties are behind me.”

Thanking her docs in addition to friends and family, she mentioned: “I could not physically get on my feet right after the operation.”

“Now I can – and the fun begins.”

The fashion confirmed how a different titanium exterior fixation software, which aided restoration of her pelvic fractures, have been got rid of.

She posted: “I’m freeeeeeeeee.”

Ms Puntus additionally added that her boyfriend Andrei Bakov, 20, have been her “strongest support”.

She mentioned Mr Bakov – who’s the grandson of famend movie director Nikita Mikhailov – used to be continuously beside her all over her one-and-a-half months in sanatorium.

Ms Puntus had to start with been not able to give an explanation for to detectives how she had fallen from the open window in Bakov’s flat, in line with reviews in Moscow.

She plummeted from the development in a while ahead of she used to be because of go away for Paris on an project.

The cleaner who discovered her mentioned: “It was about 4 am, I heard her sobbing and… saw the girl. She was sitting, crying…her leg was twisted unnaturally.”

He didn’t imagine she used to be intoxicated, however she may just simplest say her first title.

Fighting for her existence, Ms Puntus used to be taken to a neighborhood sanatorium, the place she stays six weeks on.

Friend and fellow Russian fashion Alesya Kafelnikova posted on-line claiming there have been foul play concerned within the near-death fall.

Ms Kafaelnikova, 21, mentioned that the fashion had attended a birthday party ahead of the terrifying episode.

Ms Kafaelnikova mentioned: “Ksenia was not taking drugs, which means we and her family know that something wrong happened.”

She added: “But people who were at the party with her deny everything and insist they took her back home to her boyfriend.”

Ms Kafelnikova – daughter of Russian tennis big name Yevgeny Kafelnikov – additionally claimed that Ms Puntus “was found undressed in the bushes not far from the block of flats where she allegedly fell….”

She predicted a marketing campaign to “hide the truth” over the fall.

Ms Puntus later angrily denied the allegations.

She insisted there have been no suspicious instances, and she or he had fallen whilst surfing her iPad at the window ledge after consuming wine.

The fashion mentioned: “The whole incident is an absurd accident that will serve as a huge lesson for the rest of my life.”

She additionally denied she have been attacked or hidden in timber beneath the window, and pushed aside reviews that she suffered reminiscence loss over the incident.

Ms Puntus hit out at “all that Alesya managed to invent in her posts”, insisting “there will also be no query of any illegal movements in opposition to me.”

Police introduced a prison probe into the plunge in January, however the fashion insists the incident is now “completely closed”.

