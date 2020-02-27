‘Utterly Irresponsible’ to Put Mike Pence in Charge of Coronavirus Response, Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the clamor on social media criticizing the appointment of Vice President Mike Pence as the pinnacle of a job drive overseeing the U.S. reaction to the coronavirus disaster.

At a information convention on Wednesday, President Donald Trump defended the White House’s dealing with of the outbreak and praised Pence, who changed well being and human products and services secretary Alex Azar to head the U.S. reaction, announcing he “has a certain talent for this.”

But Ocasio-Cortez expressed outrage on the transfer, tweeting, “Mike Pence actually does now not imagine in science. It is totally irresponsible to put him in price of US coronavirus reaction as the sector sits at the cusp of an endemic.

“This resolution may price other folks their lives. Pence’s previous choices have already got.”

Vice President Mike Pence, pictured with President Donald Trump, speaks on the information convention with participants of the coronavirus process drive.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

In a follow-up message, she shared an editorial which described how Indiana persisted its worst outbreak of HIV when Pence served as governor.

New York’s 14th congressional district consultant tweeted, “As governor, Pence’s science denial contributed to one of the worst HIV outbreaks in Indiana’s history. He is not a medical doctor. He is not a health expert. He is not qualified nor positioned in any way to protect our public health.”

Mike Pence actually does now not imagine in science.

It is totally irresponsible to put him in price of US coronavirus reaction as the sector sits at the cusp of an endemic.

This resolution may price other folks their lives. Penceâs previous choices have already got. https://t.co/NhMPOusOWm

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2020

As governor of Indiana, Pence was once accused of reacting slowly to the unfold of HIV in Scott Country in 2015 and when introduced with the speculation of a needle trade to sluggish the an infection charge, he spoke back by means of announcing, “I’m going to go home and pray on it.”

The HIV outbreak in the state was once cited by means of a number of other folks on social media as a reason why which must disqualify the vice chairman from heading the U.S. coronavirus reaction.

Yale epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves, who investigated hyperlinks between the HIV outbreak in the state to Pence’s position as governor, tweeted, “This is a man that totally botched HIV outbreak in Indiana. This is not a good idea and speaks to a lack of seriousness by the @WhiteHouse.”

Pence’s HIV Response in Indiana Resurfaces After Coronavirus Announcement

Read extra

Human Rights Campaign fast reaction press secretary Charlotte Clymer tweeted to her 280,000 fans, “Here’s the kicker about Mike Pence enabling the worst HIV outbreak in the history of Indiana: it was all because he wanted to shut down Planned Parenthood, which were leading HIV testing centers in the state. Mike Pence’s distrust of women led to an HIV outbreak. No joke.”

U.S. senator for Hawaii Brian Schatz tweeted, “Mike Pence is for conversion therapy. Mike Pence said smoking didn’t cause cancer,” referring to an op-ed he wrote 20 years in the past unearthed by means of Buzzfeed. “Mike Pence doesn’t believe climate science. Mike Pence questioned whether or not condoms worked. So.”

Newsweek has contacted the White House for a reaction to the criticisms of Pence’s appointment.

At Wednesday’s information convention, Trump was once assured that the U.S. would take care of the coronavirus insisting that the chance to Americans “remains very low.”

“This will end. You don’t want to see panic because there’s no reason to be panicked,” Trump stated.