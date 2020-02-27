Trump Taps Pence to Lead Coronavirus Response, Says Infection Spread Seems to Have ‘Gotten Smaller’ in China

President Donald Trump introduced that Vice President Mike Pence could be in rate of the United States coronavirus reaction at a information convention Wednesday.

Pence can be in rate of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and document at once to Trump.

The process power can be produced from participants of the Centers for Disease Control, Health and Human Services, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Transportation and the State Department. HHS Secretary Alex Azar has been tapped as the duty power’s chairman.

“I’m going to be putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge,” Trump mentioned, “and he’s going to be working with the professionals, doctors and everybody else that is working. The team is brilliant.”

Trump mentioned that the specter of a complete pandemic in the U.S. continues to be low, the location in coronavirus epicenter China turns out to be getting higher.

“If you can count on the reports coming out of China,” Trump mentioned, “that spread has gone down quite a bit. The infection seems to have gone down over the last two days. As opposed to getting larger, it’s actually gotten smaller.”

Recent information signifies 10 new instances of coronavirus reported in China, with a complete of two,716 deaths from the an infection. In overall, 78,074 instances had been reported in China.

Directing his remarks in opposition to Trump, Pence mentioned, “The people of this country can be confident that under your leadership, we will continue to bring the full resources of the federal in coordination with our state and local partners.”