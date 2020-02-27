Trump Contradicts CDC Warning of ‘Inevitable’ Coronavirus Spread in U.S., Says He Doesn’t ‘Think It’s Inevitable’

President Donald Trump instructed journalists Wednesday he didn’t really feel the unfold of the coronavirus in the U.S. was once inevitable, regardless of warnings from the Centers for Disease Control {that a} main outbreak of the virus would indisputably happen.

Trump’s feedback got here after he introduced the formation of a group devoted to preventing the unfold of the illness in the U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has been tapped to steer the group, which can be chaired via Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center of Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, instructed journalists Tuesday that the U.S. will have to get ready for a coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen anymore but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen,” Messonnier stated. “We are asking the American public to work with us to prepare in the expectation that this could be bad.”

President Trump stated that it doesn’t matter what occurs with the coronavirus, the U.S. was once “totally prepared.”

“Well, I don’t think it’s inevitable,” Trump stated regarding a bigger U.S. outbreak of the coronavirus. “It probably will. It possibly will. It could be at a very small level or it could be at a larger level.”

“Whatever happens, we’re totally prepared,” Trump persisted. “We have the best people in the world. You see that from the study. We have the best prepared people, the best people in the world.”

President Donald Trump stated Wednesday he does not imagine a virus of coronavirus in the U.S. is “inevitable” regardless of statements on the contrary from the CDC.

Chip Somedevilla/Getty

The White House declined to offer Newsweek with a remark for this tale.

Trump has stated prior to that the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. is “under control.”

“We have very few people with it,” Trump stated Tuesday. “The people are getting better. They’re all getting better. I think that the whole situation will start working out.”

As of this writing, 60 circumstances of coronavirus were reported in the U.S. with out a deaths attributed to the an infection. Six other folks were deemed as completely recovered.

GOP’s McCarthy Says Trump’s Coronavirus Funding Request Is ‘a Little Low’

Read extra

However, a affected person in Northern California would possibly constitute the primary U.S. coronavirus case in which the inflamed individual had no recognized touch with any other inflamed individual and had now not traveled out of the rustic.

“At this point, the patient’s exposure is unknown,” the CDC stated Wednesday in a commentary. “The case was detected through the U.S. public health system and picked up by astute clinicians.”

“This would be the first known instance of person-to-person transmission in the general public in the United States,” stated a commentary Wednesday from the California Department of Public Health. “As of today, including this case, California has had 7 travel-related cases, one close contact case, and now one community transmission.”

Globally, coronavirus has been the purpose of over 2,700 casualties whilst over 82,000 circumstances were showed.