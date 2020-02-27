Treasure Hunters Find 300-Year-Old Silver Coins Worth Thousands of Dollars on Florida Beach

A bunch of treasure hunters have discovered 300-year-old silver cash price hundreds of greenbacks buried on a Florida seaside.

Jonah Martinez and two different pals discovered 22 cash on Wabasso Beach in Indian River County, Florida, WPTV reported.

Martinez and his pals have been the use of steel detectors to scan the seaside on Friday evening, when he were given a success.

The pals recovered the cash, estimated to be price round $5,000, in conjunction with a number of different pieces from sunken Spanish ships.

“When you pick up anything from these wrecks, you know you’re in the right place at the right time,” Martinez informed the station.

“It’s very special when you find something like that,” mentioned Martinez. “It’s very unique and it’s very romantic.”

But the invention is in reality now not the largest for Martinez and his pals. They’ve additionally discovered belt buckles, daggers, cutlery, porcelain and different home items all the way through their hunts for treasure.

The price of all of the misplaced treasure they have discovered is round $13 million, in keeping with Martinez. But he informed WPTV that he and his pals do not promote their unearths for benefit. Instead, they both stay what they to find or donate them to museums.

Martinez, who has been searching treasure for round 24 years, mentioned: “I don’t sell any of our coins. It’s like a piece of history.”

Jeremy Prouty, who used to be one of the 3 who made the invention, mentioned storms and critical climate are the very best time to seek for buried treasure.

“During [2004 hurricanes] Frances and Jeanne, I didn’t sleep for three days,” he informed WPTV.

Martinez added that storms finally end up shifting the sunshine subject matter, whilst losing heavier issues.

The cash and different pieces are regarded as from a 1715 ruin close to Sebastian, Florida. Eleven Spanish ships have been on their long ago from a business voyage in Cuba when a storm hit them.

Nichole Johanson, the director of the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum, informed CNN: “A hurricane came and pushed them all onto the reefs of the Treasure Coasts. And that is why we are called the Treasure Coasts, because of these shipwrecks.”

She mentioned the cash began being discovered on seashores within the 1950s and treasure hunters had been coming throughout them ever since.

Johanson’s personal grandfather used to be the principle salvager of the shipwrecks and she or he believes there may be extra treasure to be discovered off the coast of Florida.

The museum has been contacted for extra remark.

