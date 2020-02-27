These hilarious signs spotted in cafés and toilets will give you a chuckle
These hilarious signs spotted in cafés and toilets will give you a chuckle

THESE sign-writers know the easiest way to get their message throughout is to lift a chuckle.

Some of the most productive were captured an a gallery of humorous notes spotted via social media customers in cafes and toilets in america and UK.

BIG MOTHER IS WATCHING YOU

This is just right recommendation in maximum puts
Diply

COMMUNICATION STALLED

Don’t knock it
Diply

CAT BURGLAR

He’s a purr-fect liar
Diply

WAKE UP AND SMELL THE COFFEE

Packet in
Diply

PHO FUNNY

Here’s hoping for souped-up broadband
Diply

TAKE A CELL-FIE

These jokes could go on, and on, and on...
These jokes may cross on, and on, and on…
Diply

TIME MACHINE

Slow carrier in this joint
Diply

GET IT OFF YOUR CHEST

Has Polly cottoned on?
Diply



