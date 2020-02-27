These hilarious signs spotted in cafés and toilets will give you a chuckle





THESE sign-writers know the easiest way to get their message throughout is to lift a chuckle.

Some of the most productive were captured an a gallery of humorous notes spotted via social media customers in cafes and toilets in america and UK.

BIG MOTHER IS WATCHING YOU

Diply

COMMUNICATION STALLED

Diply

CAT BURGLAR

Diply

WAKE UP AND SMELL THE COFFEE

Diply

PHO FUNNY

Diply

TAKE A CELL-FIE

Diply

TIME MACHINE

Diply

GET IT OFF YOUR CHEST

Diply





Source link