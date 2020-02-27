The Miir Camp Cup Keeps Coffee Hot or Cold No Matter Where You Are

As a self-proclaimed hoarder of ceramic mugs, I do know that discovering one who’s the very best dimension, form, and design can also be tougher than, say, choosing out a couple of pants within the morning. So when my pal purchased me a 12oz. Miir Camp Cup for my birthday, I used to be just a little skeptical. I thought to be striking it in my cabinet, already overflowing with mugs, however to be a excellent recreation, I introduced it to paintings, and instructed myself I’d give it a take a look at. Now, it’s the one mug I take advantage of.

Drinking espresso on the place of work was a race towards the clock. I’m the kind that’s all the time working round from position to position, such a lot in order that by the point I if truth be told get round to consuming my espresso or tea, it’s lukewarm at absolute best. Now, because of Miir’s Thermo 3-D Double Wall Vacuum Wall Technology, my drinks are all the time the temperature I really like them – no longer too sizzling, no longer too chilly, however excellent.

SO, WHAT AM I GETTING MYSELF INTO?

The inside is covered with Medical Grade Stainless Steel that I anxious would make my drink style just a little steel, however don’t worry. Everything tastes nice, and it’s ultra-light too. The mug additionally comes provided with a BPA-friendly, leak-proof lid, so when you’re on-the-move, you received’t spill.

But for me, probably the most crucial a part of any mug is the maintain. You need one thing that’s just a little off, just a little quirky, that makes it attention-grabbing to carry, however by no means too attention-grabbing (learn: uncomfortable). The Miir mug comes with a slanted maintain, so it lets in for quite a lot of finger placements to stay issues highly spiced.

WHY IT’S WORTH CHOOSING MIIR

The absolute best phase is that every mug comes with a donation code at the backside that you’ll check in on-line. Miir will put a part of your acquire in opposition to no matter philanthropic mission they’re operating on at the present time. Products vary from offering blank consuming water, to keeping up a wholesome setting for the long run, in addition to development robust communities in puts that want it maximum. For instance, after I registered my mug, Miir used to be investment a blank consuming water initiative within the Honduras, however at this time, their objective is to assist fund a girls’s middle in Rwanda that helps native artisans.

If you’re no longer offered already, there are a selection of colours to make a choice from, and you’ll even CustoMiiR your personal. Or you’ll simply slap some cool stickers on there, too.

My ceramic mugs are kickin’ up mud. But that’s adequate. I love to suppose they’re satisfied for me, figuring out I’ve discovered the only.

MiiR 12oz. Insulated Camp Cup

