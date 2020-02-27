Taylor Swift Takes Aim at Scooter Braun, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kanye West in ‘The Man’ Music Video

With her newest song video for fan-favorite Lover observe “The Man,” Taylor Swift takes purpose at all the males she has red meat with by means of donning (very convincing) drag and reenacting as many sexist double requirements as she may just are compatible in 4 mins and 14 seconds. And accept as true with us once we say that there are so much.

Released on Thursday morning, “The Man” opens at the silhouette of a person together with his again to the digicam, overlooking an excellent view of New York City from the window of his flashy workplace. This, in fact, is Swift herself enjoying a impolite, manspreading CEO who throws mood tantrums at the tennis courtroom, smokes cigars on public transportation, and cheers on his friends as they take frame pictures off of a scantily clad cocktail waitress. As the top credit spotlight in all caps, the video is “directed by, written by, owned by, and starring” Taylor Swift.

Since October 2018 when Swift counseled Democratic candidate Phil Bresden in the Tennessee midterm election, the previously apolitical singer—who as soon as notoriously refused to spot as a feminist or condemn her white supremacist fanatics—has considerably reshaped her stance on speaking politics. The Pride Month unencumber of the star-studded song video for her pro-LGBTQ anthem, “You Need to Calm Down,” marked the start of a brand new technology of woke Taylor Swift. Along with “You Need to Calm Down” and the allegorical Trump-shading track “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince,” “The Man” is considered one of Lover’s boldest political statements.

Set to a cool HAIM-inspired beat, the playful lyrics rehash the sexist tabloid protection of Swift’s love existence through the years and the laborious trade double requirements that continuously require her to end up she’s earned her luck. “What’s it like to brag about raking in dollars and getting bitches and models?” the 30-year-old asks rhetorically in the bridge.

Though Swift’s rightful frustration comes thru in her phrases, she has numerous a laugh appearing out the privileged eventualities of her antagonist’s existence. Wearing gold jewellery, a garish brocade-printed silk blouse, and aviator shades, “the Man” shouts into his iPhone from the deck of a yacht, skillfully stepping over the our bodies of sunbathing fashions. Later, the fashions encompass him and toast champagne over the lyrics, “I’d be just like Leo in Saint-Tropez.”

Of route, it could now not be a Taylor Swift unencumber and not using a thinly veiled Kanye West reference. West, in any case, is arguably one of the crucial largest offenders of wondering Swift’s well-earned luck. Fans first drew a connection to West when Swift posted a teaser symbol for the video to Twitter on Tuesday that includes a white arched hallway that many identified seems to be eerily very similar to the internal of the rapper’s palatial Calabasas house. In this scene in the video, her personality runs throughout the hallway high-fiving 19 disembodied arms, in all probability in connection with her age when West infamously interrupted her 2009 VMAs speech. While this all no doubt sounds straight-up conspiratorial to non-Swifties, the superstar is understood for peppering her songs and movies with meticulous coded messages for her maximum trustworthy fanatics.

Swift after all seems as herself in a breaking-the-fourth-wall second at the top of the video. After wrapping the tennis courtroom tantrum scene, “the Man” (hilariously voiced by means of Dwayne Johnson, the one precise guy indexed in the credit) walks off set to get comments from Swift, who sits in the director’s chair. His efficiency used to be “pretty good,” she says, “but could you try to be sexier? Maybe more likable this time?”

It’s a darkly funny callback to a poignant second from her fresh Netflix documentary Miss Americana. As she watches tape of herself at the set of her “Me!” song video, she unleashes a movement of relentless self-criticism. “I have a really slappable face,” she says as director Dave Meyers laughs uncomfortably. “You just want to be like, ‘What are you plotting? What’s she planning?’ I’m not meaning to look like that.”

She reserves her maximum pointed taunt, on the other hand, for Scooter Braun, with whom she has been enjoying out a closely publicized fight over the rights to her grasp recordings. Swift and Braun were feuding since June when the song exec got the singer’s former label, Big Machine Records, thus proudly owning her musical catalogue. In the brand new video, Swift’s male regulate ego stops to alleviate himself in entrance of a graffiti-adorned wall in a subway station.

The wall bears the names of all her albums previous to Lover, in addition to an indication that claims “Missing: If found return to Taylor Swift” and some other of a scooter with a crimson move thru it. In case you by some means leave out those obvious, literal indicators that her feud with Braun could be very a lot alive and effectively, her personality steps again to expose a brand new message at the wall, “The Man,” written in what we will be able to simplest suppose is supposed to be dripping, glittery blue piss.

Though the subtlety send has way back set sail for Swift, winking digs at her detractors in the type of cheeky lyrics and Easter eggs are changing into a signature for the oft-scrutinized pop superstar, and this video appears to be probably the most a laugh she’s had in years.