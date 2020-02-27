Pope Francis, 83, cancels event as he’s taken ill amid Italy coronavirus crisis





POPE Francis has cancelled a mass lately as he was once struck down with sickness.

The 83-year-year-old pontiff was once because of worship with clergy at St John Lateran basilica at the different facet of Rome however stayed at house within the Vatican.

It isn’t transparent what his signs are, however he was once observed blowing his nostril and protecting his mouth right through an Ash Wednesday provider in St Peter’s the day prior to this.

Francis seemed in excellent spirits as he greeted a big crowd in St Peter’s Square.

Many of the trustworthy wore face mask, however others didn’t as they kissed the Holy Father.

It comes as Italy is reeling from a coronavirus outbreak, despite the fact that there’s no advice the Pope has stuck it.

The dying toll from coronavirus rose to 14 lately with 527 instances.

Rome has had 3 identified sufferers, they all since recovered.





