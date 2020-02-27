Pointy-eared puppy who looks a LOT like a cat starts massive debate over whether it’s a pooch or a pussy





AN adorably fluffy puppy who looks precisely like a cat has sparked an outpouring of affection and confusion on social media.

Dúi, a 10-week-old outdated doggy from Hanoi, Vietnam, won over 40,000 likes in simply 5 days after a fanpage for him used to be arrange on Facebook.

An adorably fluffy puppy who looks precisely like a cat has sparked an outpouring of affection and confusion on social media

Dúi, a 10-week-old outdated doggy from Hanoi, Vietnam, won over 40,000 likes in simply 5 days

The canine is a mix of a breed local to Vietnam and a short-legged dingo

Pictures confirmed the canine’s thick fur and pointy ears and his uncanny resemblance to an especially bushy tom cat.

He can also be observed taking part in together with his proprietor and grinning on the digital camera, and has sparked vigorous debate about what breed is.

Many mentioned he used to be in all probability a Hmong, a Vietnamese canine very similar to a Mastiff and continuously present in Vietnam.

Others concept he might be a Hmong crossed with a corgi.

Speaking to the Metro, homeowners Hai Anh and Tuan, mentioned that Dúi is in truth a mix of a breed local to Vietnam and a short-legged dingo.

“But I think he might have a gene mutation too,” Tuan mentioned.

“I bought him in a mountain province in Vietnam.”

The canine’s title interprets into English as “racoon” or “bamboo rat”.

“He is a happy and sweet pup, he loves to play with other dogs, even big dogs and so sweet with humans,” mentioned Tuan.

“The dog now has loads of fans both in Vietnam and around the world.”

Pictures of the canine have been additionally posted to dialogue discussion board reddit beneath the identify: “Meet the derpiest fuzzball to ever walk the earth”.

One consumer replied: “So like is it a cat, dog, or some new kind of fox that we will keep seeing on the internet… but nobody knows how to get one?”

Another joked: “Do you want a cat or a dog? YES”

The canine's title interprets into English as 'racoon' or 'bamboo rat'

One consumer joked: 'Do you need a cat or a canine? YES'

The canine now has lovers around the globe

