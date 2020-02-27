Obama wants TV stations to stop airing ads that misuse his quotes to attack Biden





Former President Barack Obama requested TV stations on Wednesday to stop airing ads that includes his voice over on-screen assaults on former Vice President Joe Biden.

The ads, which intention to depress African-American votes in Saturday’s South Carolina Democratic number one, are funded via the pro-Donald Trump tremendous PAC Committee to Defend the President. They started airing Tuesday within the state, the place Biden is depending on a robust appearing to revive his suffering marketing campaign. In the ads, a clip from Obama’s studying of his 1995 memoir Dreams from My Father is paired with adverse media quotes about Biden’s report on race.

“This despicable ad is straight out of the Republican disinformation playbook, and it’s clearly designed to suppress turnout among minority voters in South Carolina by taking President Obama’s voice out of context and twisting his words to mislead viewers,” Obama spokeswoman Katie Hill mentioned in a observation. “In the interest of truth in advertising, we are calling on TV stations to take this ad down and stop playing into the hands of bad actors who seek to sow division and confusion among the electorate.”

The advert options Obama studying a citation from a barber about Chicago’s first black mayor, Harold Washington, during which the person speaks negatively of town’s Democratic politics. “Plantation politics. Black people in the worst jobs. The worst housing. Police brutality rampant,” Obama quoted the person as announcing. “But when the so-called black committeemen came around election time, we’d all line up and vote the straight Democratic ticket. Sell our souls for a Christmas turkey.”

Biden spokesman Andrew Bates mentioned ads are some other reminder that Trump and his allies are “absolutely terrified” of dealing with Biden within the November election. “This latest intervention in the Democratic primary is one of the most desperate yet, a despicable torrent of misinformation by the president’s lackeys. It spotlights yet again what we’ve all known for a very long time: Joe Biden will win this battle for the soul of our nation,” he mentioned.

The Committee to Defend the President in the past used the citation in a Facebook advert focused on African-American citizens forward of remaining November’s off-year elections and in 2017 in opposition to a House particular election candidate in Georgia, Jon Ossoff. The crew didn’t in an instant reply to a request for remark.

Hill additionally reiterated in her observation Obama’s promised neutrality within the Democratic number one, announcing he “has several friends in this race, including, of course, his own esteemed vice president” however that he “has no plans to endorse in the primary because he believes that in order for Democrats to be successful this fall, voters must choose their nominee.”

