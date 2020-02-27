Mum, 17, stabbed to death by evil ex as she slept next to three-month-old baby





A YOUNG mum has been stabbed to death by her ex as she slept next to her three-month-old baby.

Teen mum Pamela Rodriguez, 17, used to be asleep in her circle of relatives house within the Argentine province of San Juan when her ex-boyfriend allegedly broke in and attacked her with a knife.

Central European News

Central European News

Pamela shared her house together with her mom Lorena and her brother within the division of Calingasta in north-western Argentina.

The 21-year-old unnamed ex lived next door to the sufferer, in accordance to native media stories.

He encountered {the teenager}’s mom whilst attempting to break out the house and she used to be driven over and knocked subconscious.

Pamela used to be left bleeding however nonetheless alive when the ambulance arrived to take her to health facility.

Her mom advised native media that whilst within the ambulance her daughter “was asking about her child and we all told her that she was all right.”

Tragically the younger mum later died whilst being handled by medical doctors.

We filed numerous stories as a result of he used to beat her they usually did not anything about it. She could be alive these days in the event that they gave the stories slightly extra significance.

Mother, Lorena

Police spokesperson Angel Gonzalez stated the suspect had a restraining order towards him.

However, Gonzalez stated as he lived next door the order used to be “ineffective”.

A psychologist reportedly advised the sufferer to go away the house they shared, in accordance to her mom.

Lorena claimed that the native government by no means took her daughter’s stories towards her ex boyfriend significantly.

She stated the couple broke up in December, however used to be “always bothering her”.

Around the similar time, the suspect allegedly attempted to kill himself.

Lorena added: “We filed numerous stories as a result of he used to beat her they usually did not anything about it.

“She would be alive today if they gave the reports a bit more importance.”

Lorena showed that the baby is wholesome and that she will carry the kid.

The suspect has been arrested and the investigation continues.

The information comes as an Australian guy burned his spouse and kids to death in an horrific automotive hearth.

Rowman Baxter doused his circle of relatives in petrol prior to surroundings it alight.

His spouse Hannah, 31, daughters Laianah, six, and Aaliyah, 4, and son Trey, 3, have been trapped within the automotive as it erupted in flames.

Hannah used to be on her approach to using the youngsters to faculty when Baxter ambushed them.

She jumped from the wreckage and used to be rushed to health facility with “significant burns”, however succumbed to her accidents and died hours later.

Central European News

Central European News

Central European News





