MSNBC Benches Contributor Jason Johnson, Who Said Bernie Sanders Staffers Are ‘Island of Misfit Black Girls’

Following MSNBC contributor Dr. Jason Johnson’s inflammatory remarks about supporters and marketing campaign staffers of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the educational has been briefly benched by means of the community, assets showed to The Daily Beast.

In fresh months, Johnson—a standard fixture of the community’s Democratic number one research—has drawn substantial warmth for his relentlessly anti-Sanders statement on MSNBC, which has additionally come underneath hearth from the left for its skeptical and in large part destructive protection of the democratic-socialist senator.

During an interview ultimate week on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show, Johnson claimed “racist white liberals” fortify Sanders and that the senator has performed “nothing for intersectionality.”

The MSNBC contributor then took intention on the ladies of colour who paintings for Sanders. “I don’t care how many people from the island of misfit black girls you throw out there to defend you,” Johnson exclaimed.

The observation induced Sanders’ nationwide press secretary Briahna Joy Gray to retort on Twitter: “I hope we can have political disputes without engaging in open racism and sexism. This misogynoir is disappointing, but not surprising from @DrJasonJohnson.”

Johnson’s over-the-top remarks additionally sparked wider requires MSNBC to fireplace him, however the community has now not formally replied.

Johnson’s transient shelving incorporated him now not being concerned with protection of ultimate weekend’s Nevada caucuses or the post-game protection of Tuesday night’s South Carolina debate, which aired on CBS. In an electronic mail to media shops hyping its post-debate plans, Johnson’s identify was once nowhere to be discovered.

The punishment seems to have additionally price Johnson his likelihood to be on-air all through the community’s protection of this previous Saturday’s Nevada caucuses, which Sanders gained in a landslide.

Johnson’s absence has been noticeable, as he has develop into a staple of MSNBC’s Democratic number one research roster. Prior to his benching, he made just about 40 appearances at the community in 2020 on my own.

Besides being ceaselessly featured on high-profile systems like Morning Joe, Deadline: White House, The Beat with Ari Melber, and The 11th Hour, MSNBC became to him to supply research all through ultimate month’s impeachment trial, the early-state number one votes, and several other Democratic number one debates.

In reality, all through ultimate week’s Nevada debate, Johnson was once a fixture at the community’s panels, starting the day with an look on Morning Joe and staying on thru MSNBC’s post-debate research, which didn’t wrap till after nighttime.

His most up-to-date MSNBC look got here all through the Feb. 21 broadcast of The Last Word, which aired hours sooner than his fateful radio interview that ended in his benching.

MSNBC declined to remark for this tale.