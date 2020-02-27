Mike Pence’s ‘Pray On It’ Plan To Combat Indiana HIV Outbreak Resurfaces After Trump Taps VP to Lead Coronavirus Response

After being tapped by way of President Donald Trump Wednesday to lead the U.S. reaction to the specter of coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence’s dealing with of an HIV outbreak whilst he was once governor of Indiana made its means onto social media.

Pence’s gradual reaction to the fast unfold of HIV in Scott County, Indiana in 2015 led to the an infection of over 200 folks. When the speculation of a needle trade to gradual the an infection charge of the sickness was once offered to Pence he answered by way of announcing, “I’m going to go home and pray on it.”

Even when Pence signed law for a brief needle trade program to be arrange within the county two months after the HIV outbreak have been detected, he informed journalists at a March 2015 information convention, “I will tell you, I do not support needle exchange as antidrug policy, but this is a public health emergency.”

Trump offered Pence in his new function as being “very good on health care. When Mike was governor of Indiana, they’ve established great health care. They have a great system there, a system that a lot of the other states have really looked to to change their systems.”

“He’s really very expert at the field,” Trump added.

But Pence’s appointment drew grievance from many observers, together with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders who referred to as Trump’s resolution “disgusting.”

“Trump’s plan for the coronavirus so far:” Sanders tweeted, “Cut winter heating assistance for the poor; Have VP Pence, who wanted to “pray away” HIV epidemic, oversee the response; Let ex-pharma lobbyist Alex Azar refuse to guarantee affordable vaccines to all. Disgusting.”

Trump’s plan for the coronavirus to this point:

-Cut wintry weather heating help for the deficient

-Have VP Pence, who sought after to “pray away” HIV epidemic, oversee the reaction

-Let ex-pharma lobbyist Alex Azar refuse to ensure reasonably priced vaccines to all

Disgusting. %.twitter.com/98HVjUVY8C

— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 27, 2020

“Here’s the kicker about Mike Pence enabling the worst HIV outbreak in the history of Indiana,” tweeted Human Rights Campaign fast reaction press secretary Charlotte Clymer, “it was all because he wanted to shut down Planned Parenthood, which were leading HIV testing centers in the state. Mike Pence’s distrust of women led to an HIV outbreak. No joke.”

Here’s the kicker about Mike Pence enabling the worst HIV outbreak within the historical past of Indiana: it was once all as a result of he sought after to close down Planned Parenthood, which have been main HIV trying out facilities within the state.

Mike Pence’s mistrust of girls led to an HIV outbreak. No shaggy dog story.

— Charlotte Clymer ð³ï¸âð (@cmclymer) February 27, 2020

“As Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence was so slow to start a clean needle exchange for IV drug abusers that by the time he finally did it, up to 215 people were infected with HIV in a population of just 24,000 people in Scott County,” wrote doctor Eugene Gu. “Trump naming him Coronavirus Czar is ludicrous.”

As Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence was once so gradual to get started a blank needle trade for IV drug abusers that by the point he in any case did it, up to 215 folks had been inflamed with HIV in a inhabitants of simply 24,000 folks in Scott County. Trump naming him Coronavirus Czar is ludicrous.

— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 27, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence’s efficiency dealing with an HIV outbreak in Indiana whilst he was once governor become information once more after President Donald Trump named Pence the pinnacle of the U.S. coronavirus job pressure on Wednesday.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Co-creator of The Daily Show Lizz Winstead tweeted, “Trump put Mike Pence in charge of cornonavirus response. Pence said prayer should be how Indiana should control its HIV out break in Indiana when he was governor, and also believes you can reverse your abortion. #coronavirus”

Trump put Mike Pence in command of cornonavirus reaction. Pence stated prayer must be how Indiana must keep watch over its HIV out smash in Indiana when he was once governor, and in addition believes you’ll be able to opposite your abortion. #coronavirus

— Lizz “Hollywood Death Cult” Winstead (@lizzwinstead) February 27, 2020

“I have so much faith in the medical and scientific genius of Mike Pence,” tweeted musician John Lurie, “I am going into every building in NYC and licking the floor buttons on every elevator. Something I hear is fun to do but never got around to doing.”

I’ve such a lot religion within the scientific and clinical genius of Mike Pence, I’m going into each development in NYC and licking the ground buttons on each elevator. Something I listen is a laugh to do however by no means were given round to doing.

— John Lurie (@lurie_john) February 27, 2020

Trump Taps VP Mike Pence to Lead U.S. Coronavirus Response Task Force

Read extra

Pence’s perspectives on well being care have confirmed arguable up to now. As Indiana governor in March 2016, Pence signed a invoice banning abortion if the fetus was once decided to be extraordinary. At the time, Pence launched a observation calling the invoice a “comprehensive pro-life measure that affirms the value of all human life.”

But the pinnacle of Planned Parenthood of Indiana Betty Cockrum disagreed with Pence’s evaluate.

“It is clear the governor is more comfortable practicing medicine without a license that behaving [like] a responsible lawyer,” Cockrum stated in a observation, “as he picks and chooses which constitutional rights are appropriate.”

Newsweek reached out to Pence for remark.