‘Married at First Sight’s Jessica Says She Wants Austin’s Love ‘Sooner Than Later’ on Episode 9 Sneak Peek

Katie Conrad is not the one new spouse on Married at First Sight with love on the mind. Her Season 10 castmate Jessica Studer may be considering so much in regards to the l-word, and it kind of feels that each ladies could also be on the similar boat in terms of convincing their males to mention it.

In a sneak peek at Episode 9, which airs on Wednesday, Jessica and her husband Austin Hurd will percentage their previous reviews of affection whilst enjoying a recreation to lend a hand them be informed somewhat extra about each and every different. When the question-and-answer recreation instructs them to speak about their “history with love and what it takes to get there,” Jessica learns Austin’s timetable for expressing emotions of affection is so much longer than what she’s used to.

In the clip, Jessica admits that she would possibly not were as a lot in love together with her ex as she concept after Austin asks if she’s ever been in love sooner than. “That’s really tough because I feel like, yes; but, then, when I think back, maybe it wasn’t really love and maybe I was just going through the motions,” she mentioned sooner than asking, “Were you in love before?”

Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer seem on “Married at First Sight.” Episode 9 airs on Lifetime on February 26.

Courtesy of Lifetime

“Yeah. I had a long relationship,” Austin spoke back. “I’ve only said it a couple times. One time, heart kind of broken. But then another time is the three-and-a-half-year relationship where, yeah, I was in love.”

As Jessica’s line of wondering continues, Austin confessed it took him an entire 12 months to mention “I love you” in his earlier long-term courting. “I just can’t rush into that type of a word. It’s too big of a word to throw around,” Austin mentioned.

Jessica is perturbed via Austin’s reaction and cannot disguise her fear over Austin probably taking a complete 12 months to mention the ones phrases to her.

“I asked him how long it took him to say, ‘I love you,’ in a relationship. He does say a year, but for me, that’s a long time. I do hope he says, ‘I love you,’ sooner than later,” Jessica confessed to manufacturers.

Conrad, who’s married to Derek Sherman, additionally expressed equivalent frustrations all over Episode eight after her husband claimed he most likely would now not be in love together with her via the social experiment. Now at the midway mark of the display, {couples} handiest have a couple of extra weeks sooner than they have got to come to a decision whether or not or to not keep married or divorce.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime on Wednesday nights at eight p.m. ET.

Viewers can are living circulate the episode on Lifetime’s website online or app, on the other hand, a cable supplier login is had to get entry to the circulate. Those with Hulu +Live and YouTube TV subscriptions too can watch the truth display in real-time on the ones streaming platforms.

‘Married at First Sight’ Cast Allege They Were ‘Manipulated’ via Producers

Read extra