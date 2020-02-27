Levi Strauss marks the next phase in corporate paid leave policies





Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Maria Sharapova retires, Mulan faces demanding situations freeing in China, and Levi Strauss introduces a brand new paid leave coverage. Have a phenomenal Thursday.

– Levi’s paid leave. For years, The Broadsheet has lined the U.S.’s woeful loss of paid circle of relatives leave, which, after all, stays the case these days. But over the similar length every other storyline has emerged, that of companies stepping in to supply what the govt does no longer.

Initially, it used to be an hands race amongst white collar, revolutionary employers that one-upped every different in providing gold-plated parental leave policies. But that development had darkish facet because it bolstered the phenomenon in which get admission to to such advantages fell starkly alongside source of revenue traces. Well-off salaried staffers won the advantages, whilst hourly staff have been unnoticed. Netflix’s year-long parental leave, you’ll take into account, created a particularly egregious instance of this type of place of work divide: it implemented to salaried staff in its Internet video carrier and exempted hourly staff in its DVD distribution unit.

The next wave of latest policies perceived to recognize the drawback of haves and have-nots, as corporations like Ikea and Hilton offered advantages that handled hourly staff and salaried staff identically.

That leads us to these days. Emma has the unique tale on Levi Strauss’s new coverage that provides 8 weeks of paid circle of relatives leave—no longer simply parental leave—to all corporate staff and retail staff. Reports Emma:

The get advantages is industry-leading for retail, in line with the National Partnership for Women and Families, which labored with the corporate to broaden the coverage. “Folks who are employed in retail are unlikely to have basic benefits, let alone paid family and medical leave,” says National Partnership president Debra Ness. “The retail industry tends to lag behind other industries.”

Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh instructed Emma the corporate used to be motivated to introduce the get advantages after listening to from staff who’re a part of the “sandwich generation”—the ones in midlife taking good care of each babies and getting old folks.

Bergh says he struggled himself to stability his personal circle of relatives wishes when his spouse’s folks were given in poor health, and he’s arguably as well-positioned as any to manage. He instructed Emma: “I’m a CEO—I’ve got a massive support system around me. And it was challenging to juggle it all.”

All issues thought to be, the corporate development on paid leave stays encouraging, at the same time as U.S. motion on the subject stays—at best possible—frustratingly sluggish.

