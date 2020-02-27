Husband drowns wheelchair-bound wife by pushing her into pond before flying to China with suitcase filled with sex toys





A DERANGED husband who drowned his wheelchair-bound wife by pushing her into a pond used to be discovered with a suitcase filled with sex toys in an strive to flee to China.

Peter Rex Dansie, 71, murdered his wife Helen, 67, right through an trip to a public lawn in Adelaide, Australia.

Channel7

Channel7

Dansie used to be discovered in charge in December of the 2017 homicide and used to be jailed on Thursday for no less than 25 years.

In sentencing, Justice David Lovell described the killing as “evil” and stated Dansie had proven no regret.

The pass judgement on stated: “This used to be a chilling, deliberate homicide of an individual whose mistake used to be to believe you.”

‘IMPLAUSIBLE’ STORY

During his trial, the court docket heard Dansie took his wife on an blameless trip to a public lawn on Easter Sunday of 2017.

He then waited till it used to be just about darkish and folks had left before pushing her into the pond.

Dansie advised police he in short climbed into the pond after his wife fell in, however were given out to name emergency services and products.

Dansie stated he attempted to stay her head above water and manoeuvre her to the brink of the pond in an unsuccessful rescue strive.

Helen, your loving and faithful wife for over 40 years, had merely transform a burden to you.

Judge David Lovell

But prosecutors argued it used to be no coincidence that Mrs Dansie’s wheelchair ended up within the pond, and that her husband’s tale used to be fantastic.

Dansie used to be discovered to have left his watch and pockets within the automobile, one thing the pass judgement on stated confirmed an “expectation on your part that you would be getting wet that night”.

The pass judgement on stated: “While you intentionally, and with intent to kill, driven Helen into the pond, precisely the way you driven her in and what befell after you probably did that act, I’m not able to say.

“While you did get into the pond to give the impression that you had tried to save her, you clearly made no such attempt.”

The court docket heard that Dansie not sought after to handle his sick wife and sought after to pursue a sexual dating with a lady in China.

Judge Lovell advised the court docket: “Helen, your loving and devoted wife for over 40 years, had simply become a burden to you….This was a chilling, planned murder of a person whose mistake was to trust you.”

SUITCASE OF SEX TOYS

The day before Dansie used to be due to fly to China, police searched his house and located a suitcase packed with condoms, viagra, sex toys and underwear.

A non-parole length used to be set of 25 years and Dansie will serve the required head sentence of lifestyles in jail.

The 71-year-old has been granted go away to attraction towards his conviction with a listening to to be held in May.

In a commentary learn to the court docket, Helen’s son Grant Dansie stated he was hoping the case would lead to a evaluation about how the Government offers with the rights of probably the most prone as there have been ‘gaping holes within the machine’ which used to be intended to offer protection to them.

Mrs Dansie, a former microbiologist, used to be left her with long-term disabilities after struggling a stroke within the 1990s.

Channel7

Channel7

