Government to unveil post-Brexit trade talks goals

The govt will post its technique for post-Brexit trade talks later, because it prepares for formal negotiations with the EU to start.

Brussels has already set out what it desires from the talks – tariff-free trade however maintaining EU laws on state help, staff rights and different problems.

The plan won a groovy reception from No 10, with the PM pronouncing he’s ready to stroll away with out a deal.

The govt’s technique shall be put on-line and introduced in Parliament.

The UK formally left the EU on the finish of January, however is constant to abide by means of many EU laws whilst talks on an enduring buying and selling dating happen.

Boris Johnson has pledged to get a handle the EU by means of the tip of the so-called transition length – 31 December 2020 – and has stated he isn’t ready to lengthen that closing date.

But critics say leaving with out an settlement and going to World Trade Organisation laws – the phrases international locations use to set price lists (taxes) on items when they don’t have free-trade offers – may just injury the economic system.

Negotiations are due to get started in Brussels on 2 March.

‘Smooth procedure’

The UK’s group shall be led by means of Mr Johnson’s Europe adviser David Frost. The leader negotiator of the Brexit withdrawal settlement, Michel Barnier, will head up the EU’s delegation.

Both Mr Frost and the high minister have stated in contemporary weeks they would like to search a Canada-style settlement with 0 price lists from the EU.

Mr Barnier has rejected this kind of deal, pronouncing the United Kingdom isn’t like Canada, and its geographical proximity would threaten pageant between EU states.

The UK technique was once agreed on Monday by means of the EU Exit Strategy (XS) committee, which incorporates new Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, senior cupboard minister Michael Gove and new Attorney General Suella Braverman.

All participants of the committee supported Brexit all the way through the 2016 referendum.

Following Monday’s assembly, the high minister’s spokesman stated agreeing the United Kingdom’s plan was once a “very smooth process”.

‘Demanding negotiations’

The EU’s 46-page negotiating file, revealed on Monday, stated the “envisaged agreement should uphold common high standards, and corresponding high standards over time with Union standards as a reference point”.

It stated it must follow “in the areas of state aid, competition, state-owned enterprises, social and employment standards, environmental standards, climate change, relevant tax matters and other regulatory measures and practices in these areas”.

Media captionSimon Coveney: UK wishes to construct Irish Sea tests infrastructure

After the file was once launched, Mr Barnier warned the EU would now not agree a deal “at any price”, pronouncing there could be “complex, demanding negotiations” over a restricted time frame.

He added: “A short time, as chosen by the British government, not by us. In a very brief period, you can’t do everything. We will do as much as we can under pressure of time.”

BBC Brussels correspondent Adam Fleming stated the EU file was once “the roadmap for all the rows we’re going to have over the next few months”.

Speaking to the Today programme, former International Trade Secretary Liam Fox stated he did not assume the United Kingdom and EU negotiating positions “are a million miles apart”.

He stated it will be “unacceptable” for the United Kingdom to settle for dynamic alignment – that might imply if the EU modified its laws someday, the United Kingdom would robotically make the similar adjustments.

Instead Mr Fox stated he sought after to see non-regression clauses the place neither facet could be ready to dilute requirements from their present level.

