Facebook cancels F8 developer conference over coronavirus concerns





Facebook has cancelled its annual developer conference, F8, amid emerging concerns concerning the unfold of the coronavirus.

The corporate made the announcement on Thursday, pronouncing in lieu of the development that most often attracts hundreds, it might host a mix of in the neighborhood hosted occasions, movies, and live-streamed content material.

“This was a tough call to make—F8 is an incredibly important event for Facebook and it’s one of our favorite ways to celebrate all of you from around the world—but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on,” reads a weblog submit by means of Facebook’s director of platform partnerships Konstantinos Papamiltiadis.

The information comes as tech corporations proceed to grapple with whether or not to host and attend global occasions because the virus worsens globally. This week, the Center for Disease Control warned that the unfold of the illness within the U.S. was once just a topic of time and showed the primary U.S. case of unknown beginning in Northern California on Wednesday. Facebook had already cancelled its Global Marketing Summit scheduled for March, pulled out of the Game Developer Conference, and limited its staff from touring to China.

The F8 conference is one in all Facebook’s maximum expected occasions of the 12 months. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his staff of executives use the once a year tournament to map out their imaginative and prescient for the long run, divulge priorities for the 12 months, and announce main product updates and new products and services. The tournament was once scheduled for May five and six in San Jose.

Last 12 months at F8, Facebook driven its new focal point on privateness, boasting upcoming trends like encryption and ephemeral content material. It additionally printed the redesign of Facebook’s core carrier, updates to Instagram, and an upcoming rebuilt Messenger app.

Facebook in most cases donates $250,000 from F8 price ticket gross sales to a company that objectives to diversify the tech business. Following the cancellation, the corporate says it’ll double that donation and prioritize organizations that serve San Jose citizens. It additionally stated in lieu of internet hosting native scholars on the tournament, the corporate plans to supply an “F8-inspired experience” for them as an alternative.

