Exclusive: Levi’s introduces paid family leave for workers





Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Chip Bergh discovered firsthand the significance of paid family and clinical leave this previous fall. His spouse’s father was once in in depth care and her mom was once recognized with a mind tumor; she spent a lot of her time touring to China to maintain them. Bergh stayed at house in California with their 11-year-old daughter.

“I’m a CEO—I’ve got a massive support system around me. And it was challenging to juggle it all,” he says. “It really brought home how hard it is when one of our employees is dealing with this.”

The disaster in Bergh’s personal family got here simply as Levi Strauss determined to introduce a paid family leave get advantages—8 weeks off to care for a family member with a significant sickness—to its company workers and benefits-eligible retail workers. The corporate started offering 8 weeks of leave for company and retail new oldsters in 2016. Its new paid family leave coverage is valuable as of late.

The get advantages is industry-leading for retail, in keeping with the National Partnership for Women and Families, which labored with the corporate to expand the coverage. “Folks who are employed in retail are unlikely to have basic benefits, let alone paid family and medical leave,” says National Partnership president Debra Ness. “The retail industry tends to lag behind other industries.”

Levi Strauss’s leave will probably be to be had to company workers and retail workforce who paintings a minimum of 30 hours every week for the 167-year-old denim logo. Employees can take the leave in chunks which can be at minimal two weeks to care for an in poor health partner, home spouse, guardian or stepparent, or 18-and-under kid or stepchild.

The $5.Five billion store was once impressed to introduce the convenience after listening to from workers who’re a part of the “sandwich generation”—the ones in midlife worrying for each babies and growing older oldsters.

“I fundamentally believe that if people feel that the company is aligned with their needs and values, it will drive employee engagement, employee loyalty, and productivity. Can I prove it in an A/B test? I don’t know,” Bergh says, “but I believe in my heart this is a differentiator.” He additionally hopes the coverage will serve to recruit skill within the aggressive exertions marketplace in San Francisco, the place Levi Strauss is headquartered.

In the just about 4 years because the logo presented its paid parental leave coverage, Bergh says women and men on the corporate have each taken benefit of the providing, and he expects that may proceed for the family leave get advantages. He displays on his personal enjoy when his youngest daughter was once born, when he was once an government at Procter & Gamble. “I spent the night on the floor in the hospital, got back at 6 a.m., went home, showered, changed, and went back to work. I repeated that a couple nights in a row,” he says. “Things would have been very, very different if I’d had that flexibility.”

Other shops with notable family leave insurance policies come with Nike and Patagonia, in keeping with the National Partnership.

