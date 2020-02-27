Ely Junction railway upgrade cost rises more than 20 times

The estimated cost of a significant railway upgrade has risen to £500m, 20 times the unique estimate.

The upgrade to the Ely North junction, a connection level for East Anglia with London and the Midlands, used to be intended to start out in 2017 however has but to start out.

The paintings used to be at the start because of cost £25m, however the BBC understands a Network Rail record discovered an build up in cost.

Network Rail stated the unique scheme “wouldn’t release the additional services” wanted via rail customers.

A spokeswoman added: “A far wider range of interventions is required including layout changes at Ely station, improvements to bridges, power upgrades and improvements to level crossings, in order to fully meet demands.”

The BBC has contacted the Department for Transport (DfT) for remark.

If the upgrade used to be to move forward it may well be conceivable to run more trains between Norwich and Cambridge; King’s Lynn and London; Ipswich and Peterborough, together with additional freight services and products between the port of Felixstowe and the Midlands.

‘Critical junction’

The record is known to show that in addition to additional monitor, a brand new bridge must be constructed, whilst Ely station and the Queen Adelaide junction will want remodelling.

More than 100 degree crossings within the house can even want upgrading, the record stated.

In 2017 Network Rail stated the paintings would get started between 2019 and 2024.

Despite the upward push in cost, the chairman of Transport East Kevin Bentley stated: “We’ve were given to ensure that we’re nonetheless pushing for this. This is a vital junction at the east-west direction.

“We have deficient east-west hyperlinks, we now have been forgotten about, we now have been under-invested in on this area. That has now were given to prevent.”

Network Rail stated it might put its additional plans to the DfT “within the spring”.