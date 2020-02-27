Elizabeth Warren proposes diverting border wall money to fight coronavirus





Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has presented law that will defund the Border Wall and divert that money to investment efforts to prevent the unfold of coronavirus.

The transfer, referred to as the Prioritizing Pandemic Prevention Act, would generate an estimated $10 billion in well being care investment to battle COVID-19.

“The coronavirus outbreak poses serious health, diplomatic, and economic threats to the United States, and we must be prepared to confront it head-on,” mentioned Warren in a remark. “Rather than use taxpayer dollars to pay for a monument to hate and division, my bill will help ensure that the federal government has the resources it needs to adequately respond to this emergency.”

Warren maintains the new request for $2.five billion in emergency finances via the management is inadequate to maintain the outbreak, given the shutdown of presidency pandemic reaction groups and finances cuts to teams just like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Security Council (NSC), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Health and Human Services (HHS) lately. She additionally criticized the management’s obvious plan to switch $37 million to coronavirus efforts from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which finances heating for deficient households.

The invoice is not likely to go a vote within the Senate, for the reason that frame’s Republican regulate.

Warren’s invoice comes at the heels of the primary U.S. case of coronavirus that doesn’t have identified ties to an current outbreak.

