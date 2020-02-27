Dunkin’ will now sell you a bag of bacon





Dunkin’ is aware of that doughnuts don’t at all times make the most productive noon snack, so the corporate has determined to being providing baggage of bacon as an alternative.

The chain—previously referred to as Dunkin’ Donuts—past due Wednesday introduced “Snackin’ Bacon,” a to-go bag of 8 half-slices of bacon, smoked with cherrywood, then flavored with candy black pepper seasoning, a combine of brown sugar and black pepper.

The menu addition is, in many ways, a herbal development for Dunkin’. The corporate was once constructed on breakfast meals and hasn’t ever strayed too some distance from that convenience zone, even because it added sandwiches and different choices.

In alternative ways, although, it’s a bit of a reversal. Dunkin’ simply rolled out breakfast sandwiches that includes Beyond Sausage past due closing yr. And it’s been closely selling the meat-free product.

Snackin’ Bacon is in reality sort of a cheat for Dunkin. It’s mainly a Keto model of the corporate’s Bacon Breakfast Sandwich. (It’s additionally an extension of the corporate’s gluten-free line of merchandise.) But it’s hoping to enchantment to purists.

“With its classic flavors featured in everything from toothpaste to vodka, bacon is a phenomenon,” the corporate stated in a weblog submit. “But, at Dunkin’, we believe the best way to enjoy bacon is simple: eat it.”

More must-read tales from Fortune :

—Contigo kids’s water bottles recalled for conceivable choking danger

—$13 field of health-conscious cereal may well be key to General Mills

—Land O’Lakes needs you to grasp the farmer behind your butter

—How “for women, by women” Lola perspectives its investor’s Trump ties

—WATCH: Inside the algorithm powering Stitch Fix



Follow Fortune on Flipboard to stick up-to-date on the most recent information and research.





Source link