Drax power station to cease burning coal in March 2021

Image copyright

Energy corporate Drax is to prevent burning coal at its North Yorkshire power station – as soon as considered one of western Europe’s greatest polluters – from March 2021.

It says it is going to then shut its two coal devices in September 2022 with the lack of 230 jobs on the website close to Selby.

The transfer comes forward of a central authority ban on coal-fired electrical energy in 2025.

Drax stated it had held discussions with the National Grid, the regulator and the federal government sooner than deciding to finish industrial coal technology.

“Ending the use of coal at Drax is a landmark in our continued efforts to transform the business and become a world-leading carbon negative company by 2030,” stated leader government Will Gardiner.

More tales from round Yorkshire

Coal represented about 3% of Drax’s power technology in 2019, down from 30% in 2016.

Image copyright

Britain has increasingly more controlled to wean its electrical energy provide off coal. Last 12 months the rustic’s power networks went for greater than a fortnight with out burning a unmarried lump, idea to be the primary time for the reason that 1880s.

As of 08:00 GMT on Thursday, coal used to be supplying only one.9% of the rustic’s power wishes. It has in large part been changed by way of fuel, which supplied 50% and wind, 17%.

However, coal remains to be getting used for business functions, akin to steelmaking.

Drax already burns biomass, a renewable gasoline which is composed of plant subject material and animal waste.

Mr Gardiner stated: “By using sustainable biomass we have not only continued generating the secure power millions of homes and businesses rely on, we have also played a significant role in enabling the UK’s power system to decarbonise faster than any other in the world.”

However, critics of biomass say it reasons deforestation and encourages farmers to develop monocrops simply to be burned.

The corporate stated adjusted benefit sooner than tax hit £142m in 2019, up from £37m the 12 months sooner than, on revenues of £4.7bn, up 11%.